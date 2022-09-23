WAGNER — Ajay Herrboldt scored a pair of touchdowns as Jim River blanked Wagner 19-0 in prep football action on Friday.
Logan Sayler rushed for 138 yards, including 61 on a touchdown run, for Jim River. Herrboldt finished with 102 yards rushing, as well as three catches for 41 yards.
Tyrus Bietz had nine tackles, including two for loss, for the Trapper defense. Brayden Sattler picked off a pass for Jim River.
Jhett Breen rushed for 75 yards for Wagner.
Chris Nelson mad 13 stops for the Wagner defense.
Jim River, 3-3, hosts Flandreau on Sept. 30 in Menno. Wagner, 2-4, hosts Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Sept. 30.
JIM RIVER (3-3) 7 0 6 6 — 19
WAGNER (2-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Vermillion 28, Custer 0
VERMILLION — Vermillion started and finished strong to claim a 28-0 victory over Custer in prep football action on Friday.
Ty Hertz scored both first quarter touchdowns for the Tanagers, on a 30-yard run and a 25-yard fumble recovery. Hayden Christopherson had a hand in both fourth quarter scores, a 53-yard pass to Connor Larson and a 13-yard run.
Larson finished with five catches for 91 yards, and Christopherson completed six passes for 107 yards for Vermillion. Jackson Heine rushed for 30 yards in the victory.
Vermillion, 2-3, travels to Chamberlain Sept. 30. Custer, 0-5, hosts Lead-Deadwood on Sept. 30.
CUSTER (0-5) 0 0 0 0 — 0
VERMILLION (2-3) 14 0 0 14 — 28
Elk Point-Jefferson 61, Flandreau 7
ELK POINT — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies gave up their first points of the season, but still rolled to a 61-7 victory over Flandreau in prep football action on Friday.
The Huskies (5-0) hadn’t allowed a touchdown in its first four games. This was the fourth game this season EPJ ended by mercy rule.
Noah McDermott was a perfect 12-of-12 passing for 204 yards and three touchdowns for EPJ. Keaton Gale also completed a 61-yard touchdown pass on his only attempt. Devin Schmitz, Kaden Moore, Ben Swatek and Ashton Fairbanks each had a touchdown catch for the Huskies.
Also for EPJ, Swatek, Lucas Heuser, Christian Mueller and Chace Fornia each rushed for a score.
Jacob Gale returned a punt 39 yards for a score for EPJ. Fairbanks had an interception return for score in the victory.
Paul Parsley passed for 26 yards and rushed for 17 yards and a score for Flandreau.
EPJ, 5-0, hosts Miller-Highmore-Harrold on Sept. 30. Flandreau, 2-4, travels to Menno to face Jim River on Sept. 30.
Oakland-Craig 21, Cedar Catholic 19
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Oakland-Craig held off Hartington Cedar Catholic 21-19 in prep football action on Friday.
Braylon Anderson passed for 181 yards and a score, and L.J. McNeill rushed for 117 yards and two scores for Oakland-Craig. Lincoln Benne had five catches for 129 yards. Payton Novak added a touchdown catch in the victory.
Andrew Jones passed for 144 yards and two scores, and Grant Arens rushed for 75 yards and a score for Cedar Catholic. Spencer Albers and James Christensen each had a touchdown catch.
Albers had a hand in 16 stops, including two for loss, for the Cedar Catholic defense. Carson Arens and Keaton Steffen each picked off a pass.
OAKLAND-CRAIG 0 13 8 0 — 21
CEDAR CATHOLIC 6 7 6 0 — 19
Alcester-Hudson 46, Gayville-Volin 0
ALCESTER — Evan Brown rushed for 197 yards and two scores to lead Alcester-Hudson past Gayville-Volin 46-0 in prep football action on Friday.
Mateo Kleinhans completed three passes for 56 yards and two scores for Alcester-Hudson. William Hallaway and Ethan Bovill each had a touchdown catch. Jose Lopez ran for a score in the victory.
Dominic Egdom returned an interception for a touchdown, and Bovill picked off a pass for the victorious Cubs.
Spencer Karstens passed for 62 yards and Ben Rumsey rushed for 62 yards for Gayville-Volin.
Oliver Sprakel had seven tackles for the Gayville-Volin defense.
Alcester-Hudson, 7-0, travels to Avon on Sept. 30. Gayville-Volin travels to Marion to face Freeman-Freeman Academy-Marion on Sept. 30.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (0-5) 0 0 0 0 — 0
ALCESTER-HUDSON (6-0) 22 24 0 0 — 46
Viborg-Hurley 50, Chester Area 0
VIBORG — Luke Campbell rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns as Viborg-Hurley rolled past Chester Area 50-0 in prep football action on Friday.
Chance Schoellerman rushed for 69 yards and two scores, and found George Johnson for a touchdown pass for Viborg-Hurley. Kaedon Maunu also rushed for two scores in the victory.
Devin Sayler and Schoellerman each picked off passes for Viborg-Hurley. Shane Harms had a team-best five tackles.
Layke Wold passed for 83 yards for Chester Area. Jovi Wolf had two catches for 51 yards.
Garret Hansen had six tackles for the Chester Area defense.
Viborg-Hurley, 4-2, hosts unbeaten Howard on Sept. 30. Chester Area, 3-3, travels to Bon Homme on Sept. 30.
CHESTER AREA (3-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0
VIBORG-HURLEY (4-2) 22 16 6 6 — 50
Dakota Valley 14, Madison 7
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Ethan Anema passed for 178 yards and two scores to lead Dakota Valley past Madison 14-7 in prep football action on Friday.
Trae Piel and Sam Faldmo each caught touchdown passes for Dakota Valley. Anema rushed for a team-high 59 yards for the Panthers.
Piel had 13 tackles, including three for loss, for the Dakota Valley defense. Emmanuel Kaul had nine stops in the victory.
Ben Brooks passed for 184 yards and a score, with Shane Veenhoff making six catches for 111 yards and a touchdown, for Madison.
Caden DeVries had nine tackles for the Madison defense. Braxton Bjorkland had eight stops for the Bulldogs.
Dakota Valley, 4-1, hosts Lennox on Sept. 30. Madison, 1-4, travels to Canton next.
MADISON (1-4) 7 0 0 0 — 7
DAKOTA VALLEY (4-1) 0 7 0 7 — 14
F-FA-M 44, Colome 22
FREEMAN — The Freeman-Freeman Academy-Marion Phoenix scored the final 20 points of the game to pull away to a 44-22 victory over Colome in prep football action on Friday.
Riley Tschetter passed for 230 yards and six touchdowns for the Phoenix. Maddox Kihne caught eight passes for 140 yards and three scores. Matt Hagen, Evan Scharberg and Rocky Ammann each had a touchdown catch in the victory.
Dominic Sperling had a hand in 10 tackles for the Phoenix defense.
Eli Vobr passed for 76 yards and two scores, and rushed for 78 yards for Colome. Kash Heath and Lane Leighton each had touchdown catches for the Cowboys.
Sully Shippy and Seth Heath each had eight stops for the Colome defense. Kaden Pechota returned an interception for a touchdown.
The Phoenix, 4-1, hosts Gayville-Volin on Sept. 30 in Marion. Colome hosts Sunshine Bible on Sept. 30.
COLOME (2-3) 0 22 0 0 — 22
F-FA-M (4-1) 8 24 0 12 — 44
Estelline-Hendricks 42, Centerville 16
CENTERVILLE — The Estelline-Hendricks Redhawks defeated the Centerville Tornadoes here Friday night 42-16.
Estelline-Hendricks improves to 3-2 on the season, while Centerville falls to 1-5.
The Redhawks scored 14 points in the first, second, and third quarters to take a 42-0 lead. Centerville scored two touchdowns with two two-point conversions in the fourth quarter.
Centerville was led by Cole Edberg’s 209 yards passing as well as 34 yards rushing. Lane Johnson rushed for 103 yards on 12 carries for the Tornadoes. Noah Schoenfelder caught six passes for 95 yards as well.
On the defensive side, Centerville was led by Alec Austin’s nine tackles and two sacks.
Estelline-Hendricks hosts Waverly-South Shore next Friday while Centerville hosts Colome on Oct. 7.
Laurel-Concord-Col. 22, Crofton 0
LAUREL, Neb. — The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears defeated the Crofton Warriors 22-0 here Friday.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge improves to 5-0 on the season, while Crofton falls to 2-3.
LCC got the opening touchdown from Dan Puppe on a five-yard run in the first quarter. Dylan Taylor accounted for the Bears’ other two touchdowns, the first on a 25-yard run in the third quarter, then on a 38-yard pass to Jake Rath in the fourth quarter.
LCC hosts Wakefield next Friday while Crofton hosts Homer on Friday as well.
St. Mary’s 54, Niobrara-Verdigre 0
VERDIGRE, Neb. — The St. Mary’s Cardinals defeated the Niobrara-Verdigre Cougars here 54-0 Friday.
The Cardinals improve to 4-1, while the Cougars fall to 1-4.
St. Mary’s raced out to a 30-0 lead in the first quarter, scoring four touchdowns and three two-point conversions.
Gage Hedstrom led the Cardinals passing, as he went 10-of-13 for 247 yards and six touchdowns. He had three touchdowns of 30 or more yards.
St. Mary’s hosts Chambers-Wheeler Central next Friday, while Niobrara-Verdigre hosts Boyd County next Friday as well.
Corsica-Stickney 34, Avon 28
CORSICA — Corsica-Stickney scored 22 first-quarter points and escaped with a 34-28 victory over Avon in prep football action on Friday.
Shad Bosma passed for 102 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 85 yards and a score for Corsica-Stickney. Carter Wright caught five passes for 80 yards and a score, and rushed for 56 yards and a score. Tate Talsma also had a rushing touchdown for the Jaguars.
Wright made 20 tackles and Bosma recovered a fumble for a touchdown for the Jaguar defense. Talsma had 11 stops and Caleb Baumiller picked off a pass in the victory.
Jaden Stahl rushed for 98 yards and a score, and Cade Faulkner rushed for 90 yards and a score for Avon. Paxton Bierema rushed for 83 yards and a score. Landon Mudder also had a rushing touchdown for the Pirates.
Bierema led Avon with 12 tackles.
Corsica-Stickney, 5-1, is off until an Oct. 7 home matchup with Freeman-Freeman Academy-Marion. Avon, 3-3, hosts Alcester-Hudson on Sept. 30.
AVON (3-3) 12 8 0 8 — 28
CORSICA-STICKNEY (5-1) 22 0 6 6 — 34
Bloomfield 76, Randolph 20
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Bloomfield stung Randolph for 46 first-quarter points on the way to a 76-20 rout of the Cardinals in prep football action on Friday.
Wiley Ziegler rushed for 138 yards and three scores, and returned a punt 73 yards for a score for Bloomfield. Brock Jeannoutot rushed for 93 yards and two scores. Logan Doerr had a 73-yard receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown. Layne Warrior and Jacob Smith each had touchdown catches. Braeden Guenther was 4-for-6 passing for 160 yards and three scores in the victory.
Ziegler, Warrior and Ian Kuchar each picked off a pass for the Bloomfield defense. The Bees’ defense also recorded a safety.
Isaiah Salmon passed for 93 yards and a score for Randolph. Gage Jensen and Dayton Winkelbauer each had touchdown runs. Ajay Gubbels added a touchdown catch for the Cardinals.
Joe Miller had nine tackles and Salmon made seven stops for the Randolph defense.
Bloomfield, 5-0, travels to Creighton on Sept. 30. Randolph hosts Osmond on Sept. 30.
RANDOLPH (1-4) 0 6 8 6 — 20
BLOOMFIELD (5-0) 46 22 0 8 — 76
Parker 21, Baltic 6
PARKER — Parker scored a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to claim a 21-6 victory over Baltic in prep football action on Friday.
Charlie Patten rushed for 121 yards and two scores for Parker. Ray Travnicek was 5-of-6 passing for 110 yards and a score. Levi Berens had a touchdown catch in the victory.
Levi Wieman had a hand in seven tackles, including 3 1/2 for loss, for the Parker defense. Michael Even had 2 1/2 sacks. Connor Even added 2 1/2 tackles for loss.
Tate Feucht passed for 65 yards and a score for Baltic. Carson Roach caught two passes for 42 yards and a score.
Riley Schultz had a hand in 10 tackles, including two for loss, for the Baltic defense. Briley Kick had eight solo stops.
Parker travels to Redfield for the battle of the Pheasants on Sept. 30. Baltic hosts Sioux Valley on Sept. 30.
BALTIC (0-6) 0 0 6 0 — 6
PARKER (1-5) 7 0 0 14 — 21
