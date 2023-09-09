HASTINGS, Neb. — The Mount Marty University volleyball team earned its first victory over a ranked opponent during the Belen Albertos era, rallying past 21st-ranked Hastings 14-25, 21-25, 25-15, 25-20, 15-9 in Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball action on Saturday.
Julia Weber finished with 22 kills, five ace serves and 13 digs for Mount Marty. Mia Furst and Aubrey Herbolsheimer each had 11 kills, with Herbolsheimer recording four blocks (one solo). Ava Wolfe had six assisted blocks. Ally Whitmire recorded 47 assists and 15 digs. Katleyn Chytka had 21 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.