VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes men’s basketball team will officially begin the Eric Peterson era on the court Monday as they travel to Madison to take on the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center.
Peterson has liked the way the team has responded to the implementation of his coaching philosophy throughout the preseason.
“It helps when you have a core group of guys back that have been through it and understand what you’re looking for,” Peterson said. “I’m not really concerned about us offensively. They pick that stuff up. There’s no issues there right now. On the defensive side of the ball, we have to be an elite defensive team in order to have a chance to win a championship.”
The mentality Peterson is looking for his team to develop is the GATA mentality, which is an acronym for getting after opponents on defense. One player that has stood out to him as leading the team in that mentality is senior Damani Hayes.
“When you go back and watch the film, you find out who is GATA and who’s not by charting different games,” Peterson said. “It’s been interesting to go back and see it. One player that probably will never get enough credit for what we’re trying to do is Damani Hayes. He works his tail off on both ends. He’s a tough dude and physical. He talks on defense. He takes charges. He gets on the floor for loose balls. He’s a senior, which really helps because when your seniors are doing it, your young guys are trying to do it. They might not be all the way there yet, but Damani is a huge influence on them and integrator (of the GATA mentality) for us.”
In a 101-55 preseason home win over Simpson College on Oct. 30, Peterson was most concerned with some lapses the Coyotes had defensively, particularly with Simpson College’s transition three-point shooting.
“We didn’t get back in defense, or we gambled out of position on defense,” he said. “We were late getting there (to contest).”
To start the season, Peterson is looking for players to be positioned correctly on the defense to mitigate giving opponents high-grade scoring chances.
“A lot of (playing) defense is positioning,” he said. “Typically, when you’re in the right spot to make the right play, you have to be physical. You have to be the aggressor on defense, but you’ve got to be in the right spot.”
Offensively, Peterson was happy he was able to get Kruz Perrott-Hunt going early. Perrott-Hunt led the Coyotes with 24 points on 10-15 shooting, making 4-8 three-point shots.
“On the first play we ran a set for Kruz and he scored,” Peterson said. “Sometimes when you see the ball go through the hoop early, you’re much more aggressive offensively.”
Nonetheless, the team was able to play in front of a home crowd before the Coyotes hit the road for a showdown with the reigning Big Ten Regular Season Champion Wisconsin Badgers.
“There’s a bit of nerves (with playing) at home,” Peterson said. “You always want to do that at least once before the season starts just to let (the players) play a game here. When you go into the reigning Big Ten Champions’ arena, you’re ready to play.”
While many not give the Coyotes much of a chance Monday night, Peterson pointed to a statistic where 12 teams have won road games against high-major teams the past few seasons. He attributes this to teams not being as consistent due to various factors such as the transfer portal.
“It’s hard to be consistent, especially early,” he said. “You can be consistent over a season, but early on, there might be some growing pains, so some schools like us can go into those arenas and maybe steal a game once in a while.
“We wouldn’t schedule any game unless we thought we could win. You’re not going to put anybody on the schedule and not give them your best shot.”
Peterson added that the leadership of Hayes, fellow senior Mason Archambault, and juniors Perrott-Hunt and Tasos Kamateros have all shown leadership qualities with a younger team.
“Getting that core group of guys back with their experience and understanding of what winning is, how to win and how important it is to compete every single day of practice has been great,” Peterson said.
The Coyotes’ core group will lead the team in an upset bid against the Badgers. First tip is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Kohl Center.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
2022-23 Schedule
11/7 at Wisconsin 7:30 p.m.
11/9 vs. Lipscomb 7 p.m.
11/12 vs. Dakota State 5 p.m.
11/17 at Mississippi State 8 p.m.
11/22 vs. Long Island ^ 1:30 p.m.
11/23 TBD ^ 10 a.m./1:30 p.m.
11/26 at Coastal Carolina 1 p.m.
11/28 vs. Mount Marty 7 p.m.
12/3 at BYU 2:30 p.m.
12/6 at Air Force 5 p.m.
12/10 vs. UC Irvine 1 p.m.
12/14 vs. Coastal Carolina 8 p.m.
12/19 at Kansas City 7 p.m.
12/21 at Oral Roberts 7 p.m.
12/29 vs. St. Thomas 7 p.m.
12/31 vs. Western Illinois 1 p.m.
1/5 at North Dakota 7 p.m.
1/7 at North Dakota St. 1 p.m.
1/14 vs. South Dakota St. 6 p.m.
1/19 vs. Denver 7 p.m.
1/21 vs. Omaha 1 p.m.
1/26 at Western Illinois 6 p.m.
1/28 at St. Thomas 7 p.m.
2/2 vs. North Dakota St. 7 p.m.
2/4 vs. North Dakota 1 p.m.
2/11 at South Dakota St. 6 p.m.
2/16 at Omaha 7 p.m.
2/18 at Denver 2 p.m.
2/23 vs. Oral Roberts 7 p.m.
2/25 vs. Kansas City 7 p.m.
3/3-7 Summit League (SF)
^ - Fort Myers Tipoff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.