MARIAN, Ind. — Mount Marty had two athletes earn All-American honors on the second day of the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Thursday in Marian, Indiana.
Senior Seth Wiebelhaus moved up from ninth to fifth on the final day of the decathlon, posting an overall score of 6,678 points. He posted the fastest time in the 1500 (4:34.94), the second-fastest time in the 110 hurdles (14.88) and the third-best mark in the javelin (51.14 meters).
Junior Mason Schleis earned seventh in the meet, scoring 6,526 points. He had the fourth-best mark in the pole vault (4.2 meters) and the fifth-fastest time of 4:50.95.
MMU’s Calli Davis finished second in her heat of the women’s 400, clocking a 56.50 to advance in the event. Later in the day, Davis ran with Tianna Bumbaca-Kuhl, Alexis Even and Elianna Clark to finish 13th in the prelims of the 1600 relay, clocking a 3:55.86.
In the men’s 400, Donovan Breckenridge finished 16th in 49.31.
The three-day event concludes today (Friday).
