PIERRE — The South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) Board of Directors tabled discussion of a shortened spring season and rescheduled state basketball tournaments until a later date. The discussions were held during an emergency Board of Directors meeting on Friday morning.
The SDHSAA staff laid out potential plans for the winter and spring sports, assuming schools are able to open on May 4. Those plans called for no disruption of the school day, with post-season events on Saturdays until school finished for the year.
“I think we all are optimistic and we need that hope and we need that optimism,” said SDHSAA executive director Dan Swartos.
The spring plan featured:
— All-State Jazz Band on May 15 and 16 (shortened from three days).
—State tennis would remain in Rapid City, either on May 23 or May 22 for Class AA and May 23 for Class A. No consolation matches would be held, and a shortened match format would be in place. A potential rain date would be June 5-6.
— Region track and field would be Saturday, May 23, with the need to schedule Class AA qualifying meets. State would be May 29-30, in Sioux Falls and Tea as scheduled.
— Region golf would be Tuesday, May 26, with state the following Monday and Tuesday, as scheduled. Region golf dates are typically flexible, based on course availability.
The SDHSAA staff also suggestion that the postponed winter events take place after the spring season, with basketball not permitted to practice until after state golf had concluded.
— All-State Band would be held June 11-13 in Mitchell, where it had been scheduled to be held. Several musicians from area schools would be affected by the decision.
— State basketball and visual arts would be held the week of June 15-20, with a number of different scenarios in play. Those include changing or consolidation of sites, with the possibility of not playing out consolation games.
If this occurs, seniors would not be able to join their prospective college programs until after the state tournament.
Yankton is qualified for both the Class AA boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments. Dakota Valley is qualified for the Class AA boys’ tournament. Viborg-Hurley and Platte-Geddes are qualified for the Class B boys’ tournament. Irene-Wakonda played its opening round game in the Class B girls’ tournament before it was suspended.
“Let’s not cancel anything at this point,” said Sioux Falls public schools superintendent Brian Maher. “Let’s wait until we get a little closer to the date when we can make a better decision. I don’t want to eliminate it if there’s a chance it can happen.”
