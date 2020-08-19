EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another installment in our ongoing ‘Where Are They Now?’ series, which highlights former area high school and college standouts, and their historic accomplishments.
They would come home from a football practice and would want to cool down.
They were exhausted. Hot. Sweaty. Sore.
All they wanted to do was relax.
The problem was, the Lynch family home in Yankton only had one window air conditioner. Five brothers, one small unit.
“The first one inside got to claim the couch by the air conditioner,” said Pat, the third-oldest of the brothers. “Everyone would race to get there first.”
Siblings naturally compete.
It’s part of their dynamic.
In the case of the Lynch boys (Dan, Bob, Pat, Tom and Mike), though, everything was a competition.
“It got a little testy around the house sometimes,” joked Pat, who lives in Yankton.
Those moments — some serious, some light-hearted — no doubt steeled the brothers and fueled their competitive juices in whatever sport they played for Yankton High School across three different decades.
Their production also put them in rare company.
Four of the five Lynch boys earned first team all-state football honors for the Bucks, and all five were three-sport athletes. The only brother to not earn all-state recognition was Mike, but he was still a standout player.
On the idea of one family producing that level of leadership and talent, former YHS head coach Max Hawk said in a 1975 Press & Dakotan article, “I really doubt whether any other family in the state had this happen to them.”
The children of Bill and Alice, the Lynch brothers developed early a love of and passion for sports, no matter what it was, according to Tom.
“At the time, we never had any pressure,” said Tom, who now lives in Florida. “It wasn’t like our parents had to pressure us, it was just a natural thing for all of us.”
All five brothers were multi-sport athletes, while most of the quintet competed in basketball, track and baseball.
“That’s what you did back then,” Tom said. “It wasn’t even a conscious thought. If it was time for football, you played football.”
While the four oldest brothers played football for the Bucks, Yankton was a combined 46-17 with four Eastern South Dakota Conference (ESD) titles and two mythical state championships (1970 and 1975).
The Bucks were later 8-1 and mythical state champions in 1980, when Tom was a standout lineman.
• Dan was a starter on both lines for Yankton in 1968 and 1969, and went on to play football at the University of Nebraska (he was on the 1970 national title team). Dan now lives in Tabor.
• Bob was a three-year starter for the Bucks (1969-71), and recorded 370 career tackles (a number that still ranks first all-time) and went on to play football at the University of Hawaii. Bob now lives in Illinois.
• Pat was a two-year starter for Yankton (1971-72) and went on to play football at the University of South Dakota-Springfield. He resides in Yankton.
• Tom was also a two-year starter for the Bucks (1974-75). He now lives in Florida.
• Mike was a standout lineman and starter for Yankton in 1980. He passed away in 2016.
There was a lot of pride for the four older brothers to watch Mike have so much successful for the Bucks, especially considering the understandable pressure he must have faced.
“Can you imagine having to follow four brothers, with our history?” Tom said.
Mike was a standout lineman for the Bucks during his senior season, when Yankton captured yet another mythical state championship — the current playoff era began the following season.
The all-state teams during that 1980 season, however, were narrowed from 22 selections (11 on offense, 11 on defense) down to 11, and Mike was not chosen.
“He would have probably gotten it if they kept the same format,” Pat said. “He was one of the best players on the best team.”
There was understandable disappointment among the brothers that Mike was not selected, according to Tom.
“It was a stigma that didn’t bother us too much as his brothers, but we knew it made a difference to him,” Tom said. “That was really tragic. He deserved it as well. That would’ve been the icing on the cake.”
— — —
All of the success the brothers experienced during their athletic careers stemmed, they said, from the support of their parents.
After all, they were sons of a former Bucks standout.
Bill was a defensive lineman for YHS in the 1940s, and also competed in basketball and track. He is now 96 and residing at the Autumn Winds assisted living home in Yankton.
“He might have been the best athlete in our whole family, from things I’ve heard,” Pat said.
The glue that kept the family together was Alice, who not only raised her five boys but served as a babysitter for 8-9 other toddlers, according to Pat.
“My mom should have got a scholarship, for as much as she did for all five of us,” Pat joked.
“She had the task of doing all the laundry for all of us; washing our jerseys,” Pat added. “She always had a nice pregame meal for us when we had a home game.”
Not only were they mentored at home, but the brothers were also fortunate to have been coached by legends like Hawk, Jim Miner, Bob Winter, John Ehret, Ron Bertsch and many others, according to Pat.
“They’re just as good of people as they are coaches,” he said.
— — —
Four decades after the Lynch brothers last took the field for Yankton High School, their athletic tradition lives on.
Tom’s daughter, Yasmin, serves as a cheerleader for a football team in Austria and has shown an interest in her father’s own football history.
“She has that Lynch gene in her,” Tom joked. “She wanted to do something in athletics.”
Just as the brothers once did.
Their experiences with the Bucks have stayed with them all these years later, according to Tom.
“Through all the sports and all the successes, it really teaches you to become a leader,” he said. “It gives you a little edge in life. It builds a certain kind of character.”
