MADISON, Neb. —Crofton-Bloomfield is tied for fourth after the opening day of the District A-2 Girls’ Wrestling Tournament, Friday in Madison, Nebraska.
Papillion-La Vista leads the 36-team field after the first day, scoring 54 points. Boone Central (52) is second, followed by Omaha Marian (44). Crofton-Bloomfield is tied with Omaha Central at 33 points.
All five Crofton wrestlers remained alive after the opening day, with Madisen Petersen (125), Riley Arens (145) and Annabelle Poppe (170) each 2-0 on the opening day. Pamela Dennis (115) and Jaisie Janssen (155) each went 2-1.
Creighton has seven points after the opening day. Niobrara-Verdigre scored five points, Tri County Northeast has four points and Quad County Northeast has three points in the tournament.
Creighton’s Nyla Wright went 2-1 to remain alive at 135 pounds. Niobrara-Verdigre’s Chloe Reynolds went 2-1 to stay alive at 125 pounds. Quad County Northeast’s Emily Olson also went 2-1, remaining alive at 130 pounds.
The tournament concludes today (Saturday).
