MADISON, Neb. —Crofton-Bloomfield is tied for fourth after the opening day of the District A-2 Girls’ Wrestling Tournament, Friday in Madison, Nebraska.

Papillion-La Vista leads the 36-team field after the first day, scoring 54 points. Boone Central (52) is second, followed by Omaha Marian (44). Crofton-Bloomfield is tied with Omaha Central at 33 points.

