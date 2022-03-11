SIOUX FALLS — Denver snapped South Dakota’s three-match win streak with Friday’s 5-2 Summit League women’s tennis dual win inside Huether Family Match Pointe.
The Pioneers ran their win streak to seven matches and moved to 3-0 in Summit League play while the Coyotes fall to 1-1 in Summit League play.
“Denver pulled out a hard-fought match today,” coach Brett Barnett said. “I’m really proud of this team for how we competed dealing with illness and injuries yet again.
South Dakota won the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches as fifth-year seniors Jana Lazarevic and Habiba Aly were each victorious.
The duo also had a 5-3 lead in their No. 1 doubles match before it was halted because Denver had won the doubles point.
“Biba and Jana played such great tennis all day,” Barnett said. “It was unfortunate they couldn’t finish their doubles match from a winning position.
“They came out determined in singles and played great matches. It was fun seeing Jana play so confident for a whole match and Biba gutted out a huge win.”
Aly earned her team-leading 12th singles win of the season, rallying from a set down to win the third set tie-breaker 10-8.
Lazarevic, meanwhile, picked up her 11th singles win of the season, moving to 2-0 in Summit League play with a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles.
The Coyotes are back at Huether on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. match against Kansas City.
“We need to get healthy and go to work against Kansas City,” said Barnett.
