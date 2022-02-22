HARTINGTON, Neb. — Ponca outlasted Crofton 51-37 in the opening round of the Sub-District C2-6 Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Monday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Dalton Lamprecht scored 12 points and had five assists for Ponca. Tucker McGill and Austin Brennan each had nine points in the victory.
No statistics were reported for Crofton.
CROFTON 12 12 12 1 — 37
PONCA 10 17 10 14 — 51
