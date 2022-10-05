LINCOLN, Neb. — Two area student-athletes were among the 48 honorees for the 2022-23 “Believers & Achievers” program, announced by the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) on Wednesday.
Ian Kuchar of Bloomfield and Harley Stark of Niobrara were among the statewide honorees.
Beginning in October and continuing through April, 48 Nebraska high school seniors will be honored as Believers & Achievers. From those 48 finalists, eight will receive $500 scholarships from Currency to use for the college or university of their choice at a scholarship banquet to be held on April 23, 2023.
These students will be recognized at NSAA State Championships throughout the 2022-2023 activities year and on a poster sent to all NSAA member schools.
