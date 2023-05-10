MITCHELL — A flight one doubles title helped propel the Yankton Bucks to a runner-up team finish in the Eastern South Dakota Conference Boys’ Tennis Tournament, completed on Wednesday in Mitchell.
Due to the event starting several hours late on Tuesday, only singles were completed on Tuesday. Teams returned to Mitchell for doubles action on Wednesday.
Harrisburg won the team title with 360 points. Yankton scored 221.5 points, followed by Brandon Valley (213.5) and Watertown (160.5).
Yankton’s Zachary Briggs and Harrison Krajewski earned the flight one singles title with a 10-6 victory over Harrisburg’s Alex Rallis and Maverik Ragon 10-6.
Yankton’s Christopher Rockne and Jack Pedersen earned flight two consolation honors with an 8-3 victory over Brandon Valley’s Gibsen Eszlinger and Ben Gromer. Also for the Bucks, Luke Moeller and Ethan Marsh dropped an 8-6 decision to Mitchell’s Matthew Mauszycki and Zach Fuhrer in the flight three consolation final.
In late-completed action on Tuesday, Briggs finished third at flight one singles with an 8-5 victory over Harrisburg’s Rallis.
Yankton now turns its attention to the South Dakota Class AA Tournament, May 18-19 in Sioux Falls.
