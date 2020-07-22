SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota placed a league-high 118 student-athletes who earned a conference-best 132 selections on the 2019-20 Summit League Commissioner’s List of Academic Excellence announced Wednesday.
The list honors student-athletes for their hard work in the classroom. They must carry a 3.50 cumulative grade point average, completed at least three semesters at the institution (except graduate transfers) and used a season of competition in the sport in which the student-athlete is nominated.
The 118 athletes are 13 more than the Coyotes boasted a year ago when they earned the league’s Institutional Academic Award for the second consecutive year.
South Dakota’s men’s swimming and diving program and women’s tennis program earned Team Academic Achievement Awards this season for having the highest percentage of eligible student-athletes on the Commissioner’s List. The Coyotes overall have 56 percent of their eligible student-athletes on the list.
USD honorees: Women’s Basketball — Monica Arens (Jr., Nursing, Crofton, Neb.); Women’s Cross Country — Haley Arens (So., Biology, Crofton, Neb.); Ashlynn Atwood (Jr., Health Sciences, Beresford); Maddie Lavin (So., Biology, Vermillion); Maddy McClure (R-Fr., Elementary Education, Yankton); Laura Nelson (Jr., Medical Biology, Mission Hill); Women’s Swimming & Diving — Lavin; Men’s Track & Field — Zack Anderson (Sr., Physical Education, Parker); Women’s Track & Field — Haley Arens; Atwood; Lindsey Hale (Jr., Elementary Education, Yankton); Lavin; McClure; Nelson
South Dakota State honorees: Women’s Golf — Sydney Bormann (Sr., Human Biology, Parkston); Women’s Soccer — Marisa Schulz (Jr., Mathematics, Dakota Dunes); Women’s Track & Field — Sophie Bisgard (Jr., Human Biology, Yankton)
