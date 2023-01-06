VERMILLION — South Dakota director of ticket sales and operations Adam Riley is pleased to announce that McKenzie VanPelt is the new assistant director of ticketing.
VanPelt is a senior health sciences major at USD from Tripp, South Dakota. She has worked inside the ticket office as a student since 2019 and has also assisted USD’s housing department. VanPelt is on pace to graduate this May.
