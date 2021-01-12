NORFOLK, Neb. — Four area student-athletes were among the 88 from Northeast Community College named to the ICCAC Academic All-Region teams. First Team performers received a 3.5 grade point average or above and Second Team members earned between a 3.0 or 3.49 GPA.
Earning first-team honors were Lorna Maxon (women’s basketball; Laurel, Nebraska), Carter Schnoor (men’s golf; Randolph, Nebraska) and Makayla Forsberg (volleyball; Laurel)
Andy Knapp (men’s basketball; Crofton, Nebraska) earned second team honors.
