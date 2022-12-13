SCOTLAND — Martina DeBoer scored 14 points as the Scotland Highlanders defeated the Menno Wolves 47-33 Tuesday.
Scotland improved to 2-0, while Menno fell to 0-3.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Light snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..
Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later. Low near 25F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 7:17 am
SCOTLAND — Martina DeBoer scored 14 points as the Scotland Highlanders defeated the Menno Wolves 47-33 Tuesday.
Scotland improved to 2-0, while Menno fell to 0-3.
Jenna Vitek added 10 points and seven rebounds for Scotland, while Bailey Vitek registered nine points, four rebounds, three assists, and an impressive eight steals. Trinity Bietz tallied six points and eight rebounds.
Menno was led by Layne Schmidt’s nine points. Ashton Massey registered eight points and eight rebounds while Amanda Rames went for six points and six rebounds. Abby Bender had four steals in the contest.
Scotland travels to take on Bon Homme Thursday while Menno plays at Hanson Friday.
MENNO (0-3) 5 11 8 9 — 33
SCOTLAND (2-0) 12 18 9 8 — 47
Crofton 51, Cedar Catholic 25
CROFTON, Neb. — The Crofton Warriors were led by Ellie Tramp’s 13 points in a 51-25 victory over the Cedar Catholic Trojans Tuesday.
Crofton improved to 5-1, while Cedar Catholic fell to 4-1.
Additionally, Crofton got 12 points from Caitlin Guenther. Sammie Allen scored 10 points. Lexie Wiebelhaus registered six rebounds for the Warriors
Makenna Noecker registered 12 points for the Trojans.
Crofton hosts Niobrara-Verdigre Thursday while Cedar Catholic travels to play West Holt Friday.
Ponca 53, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 21
PONCA, Neb. — The Ponca Indians got 14 points from Samantha Ehlers to defeat the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears 53-21 Tuesday.
With the win, Ponca improved to 4-0. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge fell to 2-3.
Gracen Evans added nine points for Ponca.
Mollie Schulte led LCC with eight points.
Ponca hosts Vermillion Thursday while Laurel-Concord-Coleridge travels to Plainview Friday.
LAUREL-CONCORD-COL. (2-3) 2 6 9 4 — 21
PONCA (4-0) 12 20 7 14 — 53
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.