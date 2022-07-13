SCOTLAND — Scotland-Menno outlasted Tyndall 15-14 for the championship of the South Dakota VFW Teener 14-Under Region 5B Tournament, Wednesday in Scotland.
The victory sends the Trappers to state, July 22-24 in Bryant.
Kory Keppen went 4-for-4 with five RBI for Scotland-Menno. Izayah Ulmer, Trent Guthmiller and Brayden Ziegler each had two hits. Erick Buechler, Brayson Meng, Cayden Ganschow, Tate Plooster and Riley Keppen each had a hit in the victory.
Cooper Mudder went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI for Tyndall. Jackson Kaul also had three hits. Mason Jolley posted two hits and three RBI. Major Aarstad, Calvin Caba, Carter Smith and Michael Branaugh each had a hit in the effort.
Ganschow, who got the final out of the top of the eighth, picked up the win. Guthmiller started for Scotland-Menno, striking out 10 in his 4 2/3 innings of work. Smith took the loss in relief.
Tyndall 5, Parkston Orange 4
SCOTLAND — Tyndall outlasted Parkston 5-4 to advance to the championship of the Region 5B 14-Under baseball tournament on Wednesday in Scotland.
Cooper Mudder went 3-for-4 for Tyndall. Jackson Kaul and Carter Smith each had two hits. Major Aarstad, Calvin Caba, Mason Jolley and Zach Humpal each had a hit in the victory.
Javin Kniffen went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Parkston. Gage Jodozi had a pair of doubles. Hayden Mette, Grady Bowar, Landon Weber and Aiden Overby each had a hit in the effort.
Kaul went the distance in the win, striking out two. Trey Boettcher took the loss, with Weber striking out three in two innings of shutout relief.
Region 6B
Centerville 9, Canistota-Freeman 5
FREEMAN — Centerville advanced to the South Dakota VFW Teener Baseball 14-Under Class B State Tournament with a 9-5 victory over Canistota-Freeman in the championship of the Region 6B Tournament, Wednesday in Freeman.
The state tournament is July 22-24 in Bryant.
Alec Austin doubled and singled, driving in three, for Centerville. Tucker Martz and Aiden Bobzin each had two hits. Brady Schroedemier added a hit in the victory.
Easton Miller had two hits for Canistota-Freeman. Jackson Donlan, Luke Peters, Brady Scott and Oliver Waltner each had a hit for the Sticks.
Martz pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief for the win. Tannen Auch took the loss, with Riley Gall striking out four in 1 2/3 innings of relief.
Region 7A
Dakota Valley 14, Vermillion 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley claimed the winner-take-all final of the South Dakota VFW Teener Baseball 14-Under Region 7A Tournament with a 14-0 victory over Vermillion on Wednesday.
Dakota Valley advances to state, July 22-24 in Winner
Karson Preister and Jack Moskowitz each had a hit for Vermillion.
Hayden Christopherson took the loss, striking out five in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.