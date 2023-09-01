FREEMAN — Riley Tschetter threw five touchdown passes as the Freeman Academy-Marion Phoenix defeated the Avon Pirates 52-18 Friday.
Tschetter completed 12-of-21 passes for 268 yards in the win. The Phoenix rushed for 171 yards, getting touchdown runs from Rocky Ammann and Karter Weber.
Defensively for FA-M, Luke Weber recovered a fumble for a touchdown. Tate Sorensen registered nine tackles, with Karter Weber adding eight.
For Avon, Tyler Tjeerdsma rushed 10 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Aziah Meyer added a touchdown for Avon, who had 58 yards rushing on 13 carries in the contest.
The Phoenix, 3-0, host Howard Sept. 15. Avon, 2-1, hosts Gayville-Volin Sept. 8.
Sioux Valley 20, Elk Point-Jefferson 11
VOLGA — The Sioux Valley Cossacks registered 268 rushing yards in a 20-11 victory over the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies in a battle of top-three teams Friday.
Boden Schiller led Sioux Valley with 148 yards on 18 carries, including an 83-yard run with 1:41 remaining to give the Cossacks the 20-11 advantage.
Keaton Gale went 6-of-14 passing for 97 yards, including 13 carries for 60 yards on the ground. Defensively for EPJ, Jacob Gale registered 11 tackles with Grayson Girard and Aiden Zach adding 10 tackles. Luke Schmitz caught a 65-yard touchdown pass with 1:13 remaining in the third quarter to get EPJ within three, 14-11.
Sioux Valley, 3-0, hosts Hill City Sept. 8. EPJ, 2-1, hosts McCook Central-Montrose Sept. 15.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (2-1) 3 0 8 0 — 11
SIOUX VALLEY (3-0) 0 7 7 6 — 20
Centerville 24, Irene-Wakonda 22
CENTERVILLE — Centerville outlasted Irene-Wakonda 24-22 in prep football action on Friday in Centerville.
Jens Hansen led Irene-Wakonda, rushing for 126 yards and a score, and passing for 142 yards. Sam Hansen had 70 receiving yards. Ben Girard had a touchdown catch and Trevor Ryan returned a fumble 50 yards for the Eagles.
Centerville, 1-2, hosts Corsica-Stickney on Sept. 8. Irene-Wakonda, 0-3, is off until a Sept. 15 home contest against Gregory.
Ponca 24, Archbishop Bergan Catholic 21
PONCA, Neb. – Ponca outlasted Archbishop Bergan Catholic 24-21 on Friday night in high school football action.
Austin Dendinger led the Ponca offense in passing, going 7-for-10 for 93 yards and one touchdown. Trystan Bevelhymer and Benjamin Bodlak both had carries that resulted in touchdowns in the game. Dalton Lamprecht led the team in rushes, going 57 yards on 11 carries. Lamprecht also led in receiving, getting three receptions for 45 yards total and a touchdown.
Defensively, Cody Rohan led Ponca with nine solo tackles and two assisted tackles. Tucker McGill followed with eight solo tackles and one assisted.
Ponca is now 2-0 on the season, their next game is on Friday at 7 p.m. in Tekamah-Herman.
Alcester-Hudson 42, Burke 8
ALCESTER — The Alcester-Hudson Cubs scored 42 points in the first quarter and coasted to a 42-8 victory over Burke in prep football action on Friday in Alcester.
Rushing leader for the Cubs, Mateo Kleinhans had four rushes with 98 yards and scored one touchdown. On the receiving side, William Hallaway got 69 yards and scored two touchdowns and Darin Dykstra had 20 yards and one touchdown. Leading defensively for the Cubs, Ethan Brown and Tommy Walth had four tackles. Jackson Meyer got three and a half tackles of the night.
Gentry Bartling led Burke with eight rushes and 136 yards. Punting leader Jayder Schonebaum had a total of three punts. Kaleb Schonebaum led the Cougar defense with four tackles of the night along with Carson Peck and Hudson Fuhrer having three and a half tackles.
The Cubs will play at against Garretson Sept 8.
Elkton-Lake Benton 28, Bon Homme 14
ELKTON — Elkton-Lake Benton outscored Bon Homme 15-0 in the second half to claim a 28-14 victory over the Cavaliers in prep football action on Friday.
Blake DeVries rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns, and Riddick Westley rushed for 83 yards and a score for Elkton-Lake Benton. Colt Beck rushed for 74 yards and a score, and passed for 41 yards in the victory.
DeVries also led the Elks defense, finishing with 12 tackles. Teigan Krog had 10.5 tackles, including two for loss, in the victory.
Landon Schmidt rushed for 118 yards and a score, and passed for 49 yards and a score for Bon Homme. Chapin Cooper caught a 35-yard touchdown pass.
Elkton-Lake Benton, 3-0, hosts Deubrook Area on Sept. 8. Bon Homme, 0-2, hosts Viborg-Hurley on Sept. 8
Wisner-Pilger 32, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 20
LAUREL, Neb. — Wisner-Pilger scored 26 straight points on the way to a 32-20 victory over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in prep football action on Friday.
Dylan Taylor passed for 177 yards and a touchdown for LCC. Carter Kvols had eight catches for 89 yards and a score. Gibson Roberts and Caleb Erwin each rushed for a score for the Bears.
Taylor had 10 tackles, including two for loss, for the Bears’ defense. Connor Korth had a team-high 11 stops. Jackson Hall recovered a fumble for LCC.
Wisner-Pilger, 1-1, travels to Nebraska Christian on Sept. 8. LCC, 1-1, travels to Plainview on Sept. 8.
O’Neill St. Mary’s 46, Randolph 20
RANDOLPH, Neb. — O’Neill St. Mary’s outscored Randolph 24-0 in the second quarter on the way to a 46-20 victory in prep football action on Friday.
Gage Hedstorm passed for 190 yards and two scores, and rushed for 92 yards and two scores for St. Mary. Ben Barlow caught seven passes for 135 yards and two scores. Ayden Kloppenborg rushed for two scores and Logan Barbec rushed for a touchdown in the victory.
Bryson Eledge rushed for 55 yards and a score, and Dayton Winkelbauer rushed for two scores for Randolph.
Joe Miller had 11 tackles and Shaw Backer made 10 stops for the Randolph defense. Gage Jensen and Ryan Engel each had eight stops. Eledge picked off a pass.
St. Mary’s, 1-1, travels to Giltner on Thursday. Randolph, 1-2, travels to Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family on Sept. 8.
Tri County Northeast 44, Winside 14
WINSIDE, Neb. — Michael Dickens rushed for 155 yards and had a 49-yard catch to lead Tri County Northeast to a 44-14 rout of Winside in prep football action on Friday.
Ben Jorgensen completed three passes, finishing with 73 yards and two scores, for Tri County Northeast. Jorgensen also rushed for 44 yards in the contest.
The Wolfpack, 2-0, host Bloomfield on Sept. 8. Winside, 0-2, travels to Madison on Sept. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.