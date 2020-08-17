For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic altered the sports landscape across the country, Yankton High School will host a sporting event.
And with plenty of restrictions in place, too.
Yankton hosts Harrisburg in a soccer doubleheader today (Tuesday) at Crane-Youngworth Field — the varsity boys game will begin at 4 p.m., followed by the varsity girls game. Junior varsity games will be played at the middle school field.
A number of safety precautions will be used for today’s action, as well as every other home event on the sports calendar, but the athletes will have a chance to compete, according to YHS activities director Ryan Mors.
“With the cancellations and postponements we are currently seeing across the country with various high school, college and professional sports, I am very happy for our kids that they are getting a chance to compete and participate in the activities they love again,” Mors said.
There’s a belief, he added, that athletes and parents understand how fortunate they are to have the opportunity, given that it could all come to an abrupt end as was the case last spring.
“Unfortunately those lost opportunities are now gone forever and all anyone can do is turn the page and move on,” Mors said.
All of the extra precautions being implemented are for three main reasons, he added: To keep all students and staff safe, to keep all students and staff in school as long as possible, and to give all students the opportunity to participate in activities.
Not only will be there modifications to on-field and on-court action for the Bucks and Gazelles, but there are a handful of restrictions for spectators.
First, a Yankton School District (YSD) activity pass alone will not get a fan into a high school event like it has in the past.
With the exception of YHS students, only those individuals who possess an event and date specific voucher will be allowed in. Each rostered person (athlete, manager, statistician, cheerleader or coach) will be given six vouchers to distribute as they wish, and those vouchers do not grant admission but rather allows the holder to purchase a ticket or use an activity pass for admission into the following events: Varsity football, varsity soccer, varsity volleyball, junior varsity volleyball, sophomore volleyball, freshman volleyball, competitive cheer & dance and YHS fall play.
Passes (either adult, elementary or middle school) can only be purchased at the school district administrative building located at 2410 West City Limits Road. High school activity passes can only be purchased in the main office at the high school.
The limits on spectator attendance are done with safety in mind, according to Mors.
“We believe this provides our students the best opportunity to complete their seasons and reduces the likelihood of community transmission,” he said.
Elementary and middle school students will only be allowed to attend events if they possess the aforementioned event and date specific vouchers, and those students must remain seated with the adult who brought them.
Yankton School District staff members, school board members and their spouses will be allowed to attend events by showing their staff activity pass, and game day sponsors will be allowed to attend events by turning in their sponsor pass.
The visiting school’s activities director will be mailed the same number of total vouchers as YHS is providing to its own teams for each event.
Admission is not charged for cross country, golf, tennis, freshman football, junior varsity football and junior varsity soccer events.
As far as Yankton Middle School events, each rostered person will be given two vouchers to distribute and those vouchers will grant admission to the following events: Seventh grade volleyball and eighth grade volleyball.
Due to the small number of spectators, these middle school fall events will not have spectator limitations: Cross country, golf, tennis, seventh grade football and eighth grade football.
Masks will be mandatory for spectators at all indoor events on YSD property, and they will be highly recommended for adult spectators and mandatory for student sections at all outdoor events. Masks will be available for purchase from ticket sellers.
Spectators are also asked to socially distance themselves away from those not in their immediate families.
“Since everyone will not be able to get into our events this year like normal, the YSD has gone to great lengths to be sure that everyone will at least have the opportunity to watch our events online,” Mors said.
All regular season events streamed in the YHS gym and at Crane-Youngworth Field can be viewed for free on the NFHS network.
Those games can be accessed at www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/yankton-high-school-yankton-sd.
