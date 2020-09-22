BROOKINGS — Yankton dropped a 14-0 decision to Brookings in junior varsity football action on Monday. The game was scoreless after three quarters.
Ben Rumsey rushed for 101 yards and caught a 10-yard pass for Yankton.
Defensively for Yankton, Ethan Bradwisch and Jace McCorkell each had five stops. Jackson Conway and Garrett Nelson each picked off a pass. Ben Rumsey recorded a sack for the Bucks.
Yankton, 1-2, hosts Mitchell on Sept. 28.
