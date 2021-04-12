NORTH SIOUX CITY — Jake Pruchniak struck out 10 batters over five innings to pick up the win as Dakota Valley downed Wagner 5-2 in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Paul Bruns went 3-for-4 with a triple to lead Dakota Valley. Chayce Montagne and Isaac Bruns each had a hit in the victory.
Simon Freier tripled and Dustin Honomichl doubled for Wagner. Nolan Dvorak, Nolan Carda, Matt Link and Corbin Carda each had a hit in the effort.
Pruchniak picked up the win, with Isaac Bruns pitching two scoreless innings for the save. Dvorak took the loss, with Honomichl striking out four in three innings of relief.
Dakota Valley, 6-0, hosts Vermillion on Tuesday. Wagner, 1-1, hosts Bon Homme on April 18.
EPJ 3, Hanson-Aurora 2
ALEXANDRIA — Elk Point-Jefferson built a 2-0 lead and held on for a 3-2 victory over Hanson-Aurora in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Andrew Nearman doubled and singled, and Skyler Swatek had two hits for EPJ. Jake Gale also doubled. Noah McDermott, Noah Larson and Cameron Merkley each had a hit in the victory.
Tyler Goehring struck out 10 batters over 5 2/3 innings for the win. Swatek picked up the save.
EPJ, 3-1, hosts Beresford on Friday.
