Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Snow may mix in. High around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Windy. Snow in the evening will taper off overnight but it will remain cloudy. Low 18F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.