The inaugural Eastern South Dakota Conference Girls’ Wrestling Tournament, originally scheduled for Thursday in Brandon, has been moved to today (Tuesday) in Mitchell.
The event was moved up to allow the tournament to count towards seeding points for the South Dakota State Girls’ Wrestling Tournament, Feb. 23-24 in Rapid City. The event was moved to Mitchell due to Brandon Valley’s gym not being available tonight.
