The Yankton Bucks defense faces its biggest challenge thus far this season. It will have to find a way to stop the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors offense, led by Washington commit Lincoln Kienholz at quarterback, Friday at 7 p.m. at Hollister Football Field in Pierre.
Yankton linebacker Charlie Foote, who calls the signals on defense, is excited to lead his defense against Kienholz’ offense.
“Our defense can stop them,” Foote said. “We have to come (to play) right away. We’ve got to make sure we can play to the best of our abilities. Not overthinking is a big thing for us. As long as we play the game, we can win it.”
Foote realizes that there is not much room for error communicating to his fellow players on defense.
“It's more or less making sure we're all in the right spots, keeping our duties in the right places, and making sure everyone's doing the right thing (in each player’s spot),” Foote said. “There'll be some alignments and changes I’ll have to through as they're lining up because they're going to try to do some tricky things on us. As long as I can catch it line us up right, it will be fine.”
As the signal-caller on defense, Foote has built a good relationship with his teammates both on and off the field.
“You have to make sure that you have good relationships that way,” Foote said. “(My teammates are) paying attention at all times because there's times where it is hard to hear. They’ve got to make sure that they're watching because if I get the call wrong or they get a call wrong, it'll mess up everything (in how we line up).”
Calling signals has forced Foote, who Bucks head coach Brady Muth describes as more of a reserved individual, to have to talk consistently with his teammates.
“He's got to be leading guys and put people in the right position,” Muth said. “That (may not be the most) comfortable (thing) for him, but he does it because he knows what's best for the team.”
Cody Oswald, who plays safety on the defense as well as wide receiver of offense, echoes Muth’s sentiments that the Bucks do not need to do anything special to defeat Pierre. The team needs to take the same approach it has taken thus far in their 3-0 start to the season.
“We're going to work together and be a well-oiled machine,” Oswald said. “We're going to take it to them and give them everything we got.”
Oswald adds that both teams are extremely talented, and that the Bucks match the skill athletes of the Governors.
“When you have the skill guys on the offense, it's something that's going to put a stress on the defense,” Oswald said. “We've both got solid defenses to counter that as well.”
Muth realizes the importance of using Oswald’s skill the most effectively. This season, Oswald has been lining up closer to the line of scrimmage in a Kam Chancellor-type role.
“If we can put him in a position where we can still utilize his coverage skills but utilize some of his speed and his physicality at the line of scrimmage where we can get him as close to the football as we can after the snap, we're going to get better,” Muth said.
After two straight seasons of losing lower-scoring affairs to Pierre, the Bucks are hoping to get the better of the five-time defending state champions Friday night.
