SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota’s Laerke Jensen and Max Schmidtke have been named Summit League golfers to watch as announced by the league office. It is the second year in a row Jensen has appeared on the Summit’s list and the first such honor for Schmidtke, a newcomer who competed at Illinois-Springfield last season.
Jensen is a senior from Hobro, Denmark, who is looking to build off an impressive 2020-21 season. She finished 12th at the Summit League Championships back in April and posted a season-long stroke average of 78.1. In five events to begin this season back in the fall, she had three top-10 finishes in five events and posted a 347-46 record with a 74.2 stroke average. Two of her rounds were under par.
The Coyotes placed second as a team at the Grandover Classic (Nov. 1-2) in Greensboro, North Carolina, in their final fall tournament. USD is set to play in six events this spring and opens the schedule in Kyle, Texas, at the Texas State Invitational on Feb. 7.
Schmidtke finished his fall season with four consecutive top-20 finishes, which included two placings in the top 10. The junior from Sheboygan, Wyoming, carded his best tournament at the Derek Dolenc Invitational (Sept. 27-28) in Madison, Illinois. Schmidtke earned a tie for third place after firing a three-round total of 211, good for eighth-best in program history. He capped the fall with a tie for 12th place at the ODU/OBX Invitational with rounds of 72, 68 and 72.
The Coyote men begin their spring slate a week later than the women. They will compete at the Advance Partner’s Intercollegiate meet in Palm City, Florida, Feb. 13-15. USD will compete in five competitions ahead of the Summit League Championships held May 1-3 in Newton, Kansas.
