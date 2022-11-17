Yankton cross country and track athlete Thea Chance is excited to be a part of Lucky Huber and Nolan Fife’s program at South Dakota as she signed with the Coyotes Thursday at Yankton High School.

“I always had my eye on USD to run (there),” Chance said. “Once I met Nolan, I thought he was a great guy and a great coach.”

