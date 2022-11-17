Yankton cross country and track athlete Thea Chance is excited to be a part of Lucky Huber and Nolan Fife’s program at South Dakota as she signed with the Coyotes Thursday at Yankton High School.
“I always had my eye on USD to run (there),” Chance said. “Once I met Nolan, I thought he was a great guy and a great coach.”
Chance knew that USD would be in the cards for her. With former head coach Dan Fitzsimmons leaving USD to come to Mount Marty, she still had her eye on becoming a Coyote.
“A newer coach at USD didn’t affect me because it (was going to) be a new coach to me either way,” Chance said.
She experienced a coaching change during this past cross-country season at Yankton High School, as Caitlyn Savey became the new coach this past season.
“With having a new coach here (in Coach Savey), I've got used to changing to new coaching styles,” Chance said. “It's been nice to have (that experience).”
Along with the athletic factors, Chance is a fan of the town of Vermillion.
“It's such a cute town,” she said. “It's somewhere I'm comfortable with. I've been up there many times.”
Along with being able to continue her athletic career, Chance has always held USD’s medical program in high regard. She is happy she will be close to home as well.
“I really like the location,” Chance said. “Only being 20 minutes away from my family and friends is awesome.”
With making the jump from high school to college athletics, the expectations Chance has for herself have not changed.
“I want to be the best I can be,” she said. “I want to do everything I can to help make the team better, whether that's being 10th runner or being there in a counting spot.”
With her senior track season at Yankton yet to come, Chance is motivated to show she can do her best in competitions both at the high school and college level.
“I like to create a good balance between track and cross country because it's nice to have that mix,” she said. “With this decision being made, it's going to be a huge motivator for me to keep working hard and finish with a great track season.”
