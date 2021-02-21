BROOKINGS — South Dakota senior Ethan Bray launched over 18 feet, 6 ½ inches, to win the pole vault competition at the SDSU Last Chance inside the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. The Coyotes won 15 of the 34 events on Saturday afternoon and swept the scored team competitions.
Bray’s height (5.65m) improves his lifetime best for the second-straight week. He ranks fourth in the NCAA this season. Freshman Eerik Haamer took third in the competition with a personal best of 17-10 ½ (5.45m). His height ranks eighth in the nation. The duo are the leaders on the country’s top pole vault squad.
Freshman Demar Francis ran a blazing 47.51 seconds to come out victorious in the 400 meters. The personal best time ranks fourth in school history and is tops in the Summit this season.
Sophomore Brithton Senior had another solid outing in the 60-meter hurdles, winning in 7.83 seconds. His best time of 7.79 seconds from a week ago ranks 10th in the nation. Sophomore Hugo Morvan finished runner-up in a personal best 7.95 seconds. He joins Senior as the only two athletes in the Summit under eight seconds this year.
Continuing her undefeated year, sophomore Carly Haring leaped 5-10 (1.78m) in the high jump. Haring’s other jump past 5-10 this season also came in Brookings.
Senior Callie Henrich swept the throws. She captured the weight throw in 61-8 ½ (18.81m) and the shot put in 48-3 ½ (14.72m). Junior teammate Josephine Starner placed second in the shot put with a toss of 46-0 ¾ (14.04m).
Freshman Sara Reifenrath (Hartington, Neb.) owns the top mark in the Summit League this season for both 200 and 400 meters. She’s the only Summit athlete to clock faster than Saturday’s winning time of 24.38 seconds this year.
Sophomore Dylan Kautz clocked a season-best 6.84 seconds to win the 60 meters. He’s ranked second in the Summit with the time.
The Coyotes had a one-two punch in the women’s mile with freshman Abrielle Jirele and senior Jonna Bart. Jirele won the race in 4:56.60, while Bart clocked a season-best 4:57.87 for runner-up.
South Dakota swept the podium in the women’s pole vault competition. Sophomore Gen Hirata cleared 13-10 (4.22m) to win. Juniors Landon Kemp and Deidra Marrison both cleared 12-10 ¼ for second and third place, respectively.
Freshman Jacob Jenkins captured the triple jump with a leap of 46-8 (14.22m). Junior Jack Durst, the Summit’s leader in the high jump, took third in the triple jump at the meet with a mark of 44-11 ½ (13.70m).
Junior Haley Arens (Crofton, Nebraska) was just shy of her personal best, winning the 800 meters in 2:13.68. She moves to fifth in the Summit with the time. Senior Alli Wroblewski clocked 2:16.40 for third.
The Coyotes took the top two spots in the men’s 3,000 meters with sophomore Charlie Babcock winning in 8:44.66. Redshirt-sophomore Jacob Waymire finished behind in 8:44.90.
Redshirt-freshman Ethan Heitman won the high jump with a mark of 6-8 ¾ (2.05m) and senior Travis Larson took third in 6-4 ¾ (1.95m). Heitman added a runner-up finish in the long jump with a mark of 22-3 (6.78m).
Junior Jessie Sullivan launched a three-foot personal best in the weight throw, covering a distance of 67-4 (20.52m). The mark is second in program history. Sullivan moves to third in the Summit this season for the event.
Freshman Virgil Steward crossed the tape in a personal best of 21.85 seconds to take second in the 200 meters.
Sophomore Braden Peters took second in the 800 meters with a time of 1:54.81.
Junior Morgan Lawler finished runner-up in the 3,000 meters in 10:31.72. Sophomore teammate Ella Byers placed third in 10:34.22.
South Dakota posted a pair of third-place finishes in the women’s short sprints. Senior Holly Gerberding clocked a personal best 8.84 seconds for bronze in the 60-meter hurdles. Freshman Erin Kinney took third in the 60 meters with a time of 7.70 seconds.
Competing unattached, Kamberlyn Lamer posted the top mark in the long jump by leaping 18-11 ¾ (5.78m). Zack Anderson (Parker) added a top mark in the high jump with a height of 7-1 (2.16m) and Blake Vande Hoef cleared 6-6 ¾ (2.00m). Anderson also jumped 22-6 ¼ (6.86m) in the long jump, the second-furthest distance.
Next up for the Coyotes is the Summit League Indoor Championships held Feb. 27-28 in Brookings.
For South Dakota State, Jaiden Boomsma (Yankton) ran a personal-best 7.58 in the prelims of the 60-meter dash before finishing second at 7.65.
For Wayne State, Cade Kalkowski (Niobrara, Nebraska) was third in the weight throw with a toss of 67-0 3/4, Cody Crosley (Crofton) was seventh in the long jump (21-4) and Noah Carr (Allen, Nebraska) was eighth in the 200 (22.68). For the Wildcat women, Sophie Noecker (Hartington, Nebraska) helped her 1600 relay squad to a runner-up finish in 4:16.97.
