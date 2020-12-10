Alison Johnson’s path to gymnastics success has not been a typical one.
Most gymnasts aren’t competing with sight in one eye. Sight in the other eye was claimed by cancer at the age of 2.
Many gymnasts get their start at age 5 (or younger), not in the fifth grade. Johnson didn’t begin formal gymnastics training until the sixth grade, the first year she could get in the gym with the Yankton School District program.
And most gymnasts don’t rise above that start to rank among the state’s top gymnasts. Johnson earned a medal with an 11th place finish in the vault in February, and earned 21st in the all-around.
Johnson’s gymnastics career didn’t begin with club gymnastics as a tot, but on an elementary school playground.
“I had a friend who was in gymnastics,” Johnson said. “She would teach me some stuff during recess.”
A year later, she joined the Yankton School District program.
“In sixth grade, I had the opportunity to go out. I tried it, and I really liked it,” she said. “I picked up on it fast. I thought it was cool to be flipping in the air.
“As I kept going, I gained more skills, and I got more into it.”
By her eighth grade year, Yankton head coach Justin Olson noticed the young gymnast who was willing to take on a challenge.
“We brought her up right away,” he said. “As we brought her up, we got her involved in River City Gymnastics (Yankton’s club program) as one of our scholarship athletes.
“She was in the gym a lot. And the more she was in the gym, the more her skills progressed.”
Johnson ended her eighth grade season on the state meet podium, tying for 11th on the balance beam. She just missed the podium in the all-around, placing 17th. She qualified for the individual competition at state again as a freshman, just missing the podium, before earning hardware again last season.
As A.J., as Coach Olson calls her, worked her way into the varsity rotation, he didn’t know about her visual issues.
“A full year passed before I learned,” he said, noting that it was Johnson’s mother who told him about the lost sight in one eye. “After that, I asked if it was OK to talk to the team about it. Nobody has ever thought anything different about her.”
One thing that has helped Johnson earn and keep the respect of her teammates is her work ethic.
“She gets into the gym, and whatever you ask her to do, she does at 100 percent,” Olson said. “That transfers to the classroom as well. She works to get it right. Her mindset is to get the work done.”
Johnson has also begun to display the confidence she shows in the gym in other aspects of her life, Olson noted.
“She’s shy, not really outspoken, but she’s really started to break out of her shell,” he said. “A lot of it is feeling more confident in herself. I’m excited to see where she can go.”
Where she wants to “go” this winter is back on the podium at state.
“I’m hoping to get the skills in my routine, complete a routine without falls, and qualify top-10 in the state in the all-around,” she said.
Though graduation’s more than a year away, she’s not afraid to aim high there, either.
“I have a few ideas,” she said, referring to potential career paths. “An architect, or in the nursing field … or a surgeon.”
