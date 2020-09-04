MITCHELL — The Yankton Gazelles dropped 8-1 decisions to both Mitchell and Pierre in girls’ tennis action on Friday in Mitchell.
Nora Krajewski earned Yankton’s victory in each match, both at flight two singles.
Yankton hosts Sioux Falls O’Gorman on Tuesday. Start time is 4 p.m.
MITCHELL 8, YANKTON 1
SINGLES: Atlanta Stahle M by forfeit; Nora Krajewski Y def. Olivia Huber 10-2; Amber Moller M def. Frannie Kouri 10-1; Julia Platte M def. Sabrina Krajewski 100-4; Kjersten Bathke M def. Addison Gordon 10-6; Megan Mastel M def. Kayla Marsh 10-3
DOUBLES: Stahle-Moller M by forfeit; Huber-Bathke M def. Kouri-Marsh 10-3; Platte-Delaney Degen M def. S. Krajewski-Gordon 10-2
JV: Elly Klement M def. Lauren Gillis 8-5; Tristan Zimmer M def. Paige Mitzel 8-2; Maddie Childs M def. Lexus Sherman 6-3; Ireland Blender M def. Evelyne lima 6-1; Jordan Wilson M def. Natasha Wells 6-3; Harvard Blendower M def. Elise Koller 8-3; Kathryn Nelsen Y def. Olivia Herman 7-5; Klement-Zimmer M def. Gillis-Mitzel 8-3; Wilson-Blendower M def. Lima-Wells 9-8 (7-4); Childs-Grace Northrup M def. Koller-Nelsen 8-0
PIERRE 8, YANKTON 1
SINGLES: Kara Weiss P by forfeit; Nora Krajewski Y def. Sydney Tedrow 10-8; Marlee Shorter P def. Frannie Kouri 10-1; Jocelyn Corrales P def. Sabrina Krajewski 10-4; Kourtney Walti P def. Addison Gordon 106; Carissa Ott P def. Kayla Marsh 10-2
DOUBLES: Weiss-Tedrow P by forfeit; Gracie Zeeb-Shorter P def. Kouri-Marsh 10-2; Corrales-Caitlin Ott P def. S. Krajewski-Gordon 10-7
JV: Gracie Zeeb P def. Camille McDermott 8-3; Caitlin Ott P def. Lauren Gillis 8-2; Bailey Jenssen P def. Paige Mitzel 8-1; Ella Fisk P vs. Natasha Wells Y 7-6 (7-1) – winner not marked; Evelyne Lima Y def. Sarah Mohr 6-2; Claire Koenecke P def. Lexus Sherman 8-1; Genevieve Oxford P def. Elise Koller 6-0; Jazmine Yaeger P def. Kathryn Nelsen 6-0; Mitzel-Gillis Y def. Walti-Carissa Ott 8-6; Jenssen-Fisk P def. Mitzel-Wells 8-1; Sherman-Lima Y def. Mohr-Koenecke 9-7; Oxford-Yaeger Y def. Koller-Nelsen 6-0
