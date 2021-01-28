HURLEY — Sydney Voss and Coral Mason combined for 45 points as Viborg-Hurley defeated Centerville 62-50 in girls’ basketball action Thursday night in Hurley.
Voss finished with 25 points, six rebounds and three steals, while Mason recorded 20 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
Also for Viborg-Hurley (11-2), NeVaeh Ronke had six points, nine rebounds and three steals, Delana Mach had seven rebounds and four assists, and Denae Mach grabbed four rebounds and handed out three assists.
For Centerville (6-8), Haley Meyer had 23 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Thea Gust had 12 points, and Sophie Eide notched seven points and six rebounds.
Centerville hosts Alcester-Hudson next Tuesday and Viborg-Hurley hosts Freeman Academy-Marion on Feb. 5 in Hurley.
CENTERVILLE (6-8) 10 13 11 16 — 50
VIBORG-HURLEY (11-2) 16 10 17 19 — 62
Freeman 40, Canistota 37
FREEMAN — Rijjy Peterson filled the stat book with 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals as Freeman edged Canistota 40-37 in girls’ action Thursday in Freeman.
Mesa Mehlhaf added six points for Freeman (3-9), while Erin Uecker had four points and eight rebounds, and Kate Miller had three points and five rebounds.
For Canistota (3-9), Mykkah Krinke had 15 points and seven rebounds, Natalie Becker had six points, six rebounds and three steals, and Alexia Tieszen had five points and four rebounds.
Freeman visits Canton tonight (Friday).
CANISTOTA (3-9) 8 7 11 11 — 37
FREEMAN (3-9) 9 7 11 13 — 40
S.F. Christian 65, Dakota Valley 63
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Lexi Unruh scored a game-high 30 points to lead Sioux Falls Christian past Dakota Valley in Dakota XII Conference girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Unruh also had eight rebounds and four steals for the Chargers. Kylah VanDonkersgoed scored 12 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists. Maddie DeJong added 11 points in the victory.
For Dakota Valley, Rylee Rosenquist just missed a triple double, recording 21 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and three steals. Jorja VanDenHul and Grace Bass each scored 12 points for the Panthers.
S.F. Christian faces Canton on Tuesday. Dakota Valley, 8-4, travels to Sioux City, Iowa, North on Monday.
S.F. CHRISTIAN (12-1) 15 9 24 17 — 65
DAKOTA VALLEY (8-4) 16 15 14 20 — 63
Vermillion 56, Dell Rapids 33
VERMILLION — Lexi Plitzuweit filled the stat sheet, finishing with 22 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals to lead Vermillion past Dell Rapids 56-33 in Dakota XII Conference girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Kasey Hanson went 5-for-10 from three-range, finishing with 17 points, for Vermillion. Chandler Cleveland added four assists and four steals in the victory.
Haileigh Barnhart scored 10 points for Dell Rapids.
Vermillion, 9-4, is scheduled to travel to Beresford on Tuesday. Dell Rapids hosts Baltic on Monday.
DELL RAPIDS (2-11) 5 7 14 7 — 33
VERMILLION (9-4) 14 12 17 13 — 56
Crofton 50, Pierce 21
CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton led 20-4 after one quarter on the way to a 50-21 victory over Pierce in Mid-State Conference girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Lacey Sprakel scored 17 points, and Kaley Einrem had 13 points, five assists and four steals for Crofton. Jayden Jordan scored eight points and Ella Wragge grabbed eight rebounds in the victory.
Kenzie Moeller led Pierce with eight points.
Both teams open play in the Mid-State Conference Tournament on Monday. Third-seeded Crofton heads to O’Neill to face Norfolk Catholic, while Pierce travels to West Point to face fourth-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic.
PIERCE 4 5 4 8 — 21
CROFTON (15-3) 20 9 14 7 — 50
Ponca 49, Wynot 37
PONCA, Neb. — Samantha Ehlers finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Ponca past Wynot 49-37 in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Alyssa Crosgrove added 13 points in the victory.
Karley Heimes led Wynot with 16 points.
Both teams open play in the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament on Saturday. Ponca, the top overall seed, hosts Plainview. Wynot, the second seed, hosts Creighton.
WYNOT (10-6) 5 10 7 15 — 37
PONCA (15-2) 12 11 15 11 — 49
Irene-Wakonda 52, FA-M 8
FREEMAN — Nora O’Malley’s night of 18 points and six rebounds helped Irene-Wakonda cruise past Freeman Academy-Marion 52-8 on Thursday night in Freeman.
Emma Marshall added 11 points for Irene-Wakonda (8-5), while Zoey Anderson had seven points, Kaitlyn Mellem had six points, and Katie Knodel handed out four assists.
The Eagles led 22-2 after one quarter and 36-2 at halftime.
In the loss for FA-M (2-11), Clara Montero scored six points.
Next Tuesday, Irene-Wakonda hosts Howard in Irene and FA-M visits Marty.
IRENE-WAKONDA (8-5) 22 14 9 7 — 52
FREEMAN ACAD.-MAR. (2-11) 2 0 2 4 — 8
Tri-Valley 46, EPJ 43
ELK POINT — Tabor Teel’s 13 points helped Tri-Valley hold off Elk Point-Jefferson 46-43 on Thursday night in Elk Point.
The visiting Mustangs led 41-30 after three quarters.
For EPJ, Nora Kastning finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, Addison Stabe scored 11 points, and Emma Scarmon tallied nine points and six rebounds.
TRI-VALLEY 14 11 16 5 — 46
ELK POINT-JEFF. 8 14 8 13 — 43
Bloomfield 65, Tri County NE 44
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Bloomfield used four players in double figures to pull past Tri County Northeast 65-44 in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Alexandra Eisenhauer posted 18 points, 11 rebounds and five steals to lead Bloomfield. Kate Bruns scored 13 points. Madison Abbenhaus finished with 12 points, eight assists and seven steals. Brynn Bargman added 12 points, six rebounds and six steals in the victory.
No statistics were reported for Tri County Northeast.
Both teams play in the Lewis & Clark Conference tournament, beginning on Saturday. Bloomfield travels to Laurel to face Homer in the lower division, while Tri County Northeast heads to Wynot to face third-seeded Wakefield in the upper division.
TRI COUNTY NE (6-9) 4 13 15 12 — 44
BLOOMFIELD (8-10) 14 18 17 16 — 65
DRSM 55, Alcester-Hudson 38
ALCESTER — Ella Heinitz tallied 22 points to help Dell Rapids St. Mary beat Alcester-Hudson 55-38 on Thursday evening in Alcester.
Ella Griffin added 11 points for St. Mary (9-3).
For Alcester-Hudson (4-8), Alexis Gray scored 12 points. The Cubs play Akron-Westfield (Iowa) on Saturday.
DELL RAPIDS SM (9-3) 13 15 8 19 — 55
ALCESTER-HUDSON (4-8) 4 9 8 17 — 38
Big East Conf.
MCM 76, Chester 36
SALEM — McCook Central-Montrose’s Madisen Koepsell reached the 1,000-point mark for her career in impressive fashion, posting 23 points and 15 rebounds in the Fighting Cougars’ 76-36 rout of Chester Area in the opening round of the Big East Conference Girls’ Basketball Tournament on Thursday.
Ashtyn Wobig also scored 23 points for MCM, adding six assists and four steals. Michaela McCormick had 14 points, and Riley Morrison added six steals in the victory.
Emery Larson scored 10 points for Chester.
MCM, 8-4, hosts either Baltic or Sioux Valley in the semifinals today (Friday). Chester will hit the road for a consolation game.
CHESTER (2-11) 4 13 11 8 — 36
MCM (8-4) 27 23 12 14 — 76
