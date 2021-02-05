BY BAILEY ZUBKE
Dylan Sloan and Paul McGlone picked up victories Friday night in Yankton’s home wrestling dual loss to Pierre 70-10.
Sloan won in major decision over Jamin McGray 9-0 at 113. McGlone pinned Ethan Martinmaas in the second round.
“You have to have that wrestle to win mentality, and not the wrestle not to lose mentality,” Bucks head coach Riley Smith said. “You wouldn’t think there’s much difference there, but depending on how you go out and wrestle, we have to stay aggressive. That’s what Paul and Dylan did out there.”
Nevaeh Leonard also picked up a win in exhibition, defeating Gianna Stangeland via the pin. Yankton didn’t wrestle in the 106, 120, 145, 152, 160, 182 and 285 weight classes.
Will Pavlish lost in major decision to Kahlor Hindman 14-4 in the 132 class. Chase Carda, Lucas Chamberlain and Regan Bollweg pinned their opponents for the Govs.
“I would say that we wrestled well,” Smith said. “Pierre’s a tough team, we knew they were going to be tough, but we had guys go out there and wrestle tough matches. Will Pavlish wrestled (Hindman) a week ago and he got pinned in the first period. He wrestled six minutes and closed the gap to 10 points, that’s a victory right there.”
The Bucks are back in action Saturday for the Yankton Invitational Saturday. The Invitational has hosted upwards of 15 teams in past years, but is smaller this season due to COVID-19.
“It may be smaller, but we still have some tough teams coming in here,” Smith said. “Madison has some tough kids, Brookings, Rapid City Stevens, Mitchell, they’re tough teams still out there. Our guys are really going to have to fight for it.”
Friday’s dual was the last of the season for the Bucks, who finish 4-15 in duals on the year. Smith said he thinks its good experience for guys to get to wrestle back-to-back days because the state tournament is a three day event.
“Sometimes you think it might be tough but the state tournament, that’s a three day tournament,” Smith said. “It’s good for some of these guys, whether it’s coming out with a win, or just wrestling a good tough match, it’s going to help them be ready for the next day.”
The Bucks take action in the Huron Invite next weekend before regional and state tournament. The Yankton Invitational is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. today (Saturday) at the Summit Activities Center in Yankton.
PIERRE 70, YANKTON 10: 106 — Matthew Hostler P by forfeit; 113 — Dylan Sloan Y maj. dec. Jamin McGray 9-0; 120 —Nate Williams P by forfeit; 126 — Paul McGlone Y pin. Ethan Martinmaas 4:31; 132 — Kahlor Hindman P maj. dec. Will Pavlish 14-4; 138 —Chase Carda P pin. Evan Nelson :42; 145 — Trey Lewis P by forfeit; 152 — Deegan Houska P by forfeit; 160 — Daniel Tafoya P by forfeit; 170 — Lucas Chamberlain P pin. Asa Swenson 1:10; 182 — Gavin Stotts P by forfeit; 195 — Jacob Larson P by forfeit; 220 — Regan Bollweg pin Zavier Leonard 4:55; 285 — Preston Taylor by forfeit.
