VERMILLION — South Dakota head volleyball coach Leanne Williamson is pleased to announce the addition of five players – Caity Clancy (DS, Castle Rock, Colorado; Douglas County HS), Amelia Dugger (MH, Decorah, Iowa), Samantha Laird (OH, Omaha, Nebraska; Westside HS), Amanda Loschen (MB, Omaha; Marian HS), Avery Van Hook (S, Marian, Iowa) – set to join the team ahead of the 2023 fall season.

“I am so excited to announce the addition of this class to the Coyote family,” said Williamson. “They are all high character people who will be a great addition to the culture that is set here. This may be one of the most competitive classes that we have brought in as whole. I believe they will continue to raise the level of play in our own gym the second they arrive on campus. Each one of these players are great individually, but they also complement each other very well! I am looking forward to seeing what this group achieves as Coyotes!”

