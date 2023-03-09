LINCOLN, Neb. — Tyan Baller scored 21 points as the No. 4 seed Cedar Catholic Trojans advanced to the Class C2 semifinals of the Nebraska State Boys’ Basketball Tournament with a 59-50 victory over the No. 5 seed Elkhorn Valley Falcons Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Cedar Catholic (23-4) will play in the semifinals today (Friday) at 1:30 p.m. against the Freeman Falcons at the Devaney Center.
