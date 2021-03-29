TEA — Tea Area rallied late to claim a 2-1 victory over Vermillion in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Carter McGregor and Logan Boom each doubled for Tea Area (1-1).
Reece Proefrock, Nick Roob and Connor Saunders each had a hit for Vermillion (0-1).
Trevor Welch picked up the win in relief, striking out four in 2 1/3 innings of strikeout work. Dawson Portner started, striking out six in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
Clayton Sorensen took the loss in relief, striking out three in two innings of relief. Jake Jensen started, striking out five in his four innings of work.
Vermillion travels to Yankton on Wednesday.
Dakota Valley 2, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Paul Bruns tossed a one-hit shutout, striking out 10, as Dakota Valley blanked Elk Point-Jefferson 2-0 in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Ben Niemeyer had two hits for Dakota Valley. Bruns and Jackson Strawn each had a hit for the effort.
Noah Larson had a hit for EPJ.
Skyler Swatek took the loss. Ben Swatek struck out three in three innings of relief.
Dakota Valley, 3-0, is scheduled to host Dell Rapids/DR St. Mary today (Tuesday).
