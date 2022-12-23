BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Manitou 899
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Manitou 2620
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Austin Reich 300, Jerry Peterson 265, JJ Peterson 259, Tony Osborn 259, Pat King 258
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Austin Reich 738, Pat King 722, Tyler Lanphear 719, Tony Osborn 716, JJ Peterson 672
STANDINGS: Manitou 127, Stockwell Engineers 123, Coca-Cola 115, Kruse’s Pro Shop 103, JR’s Oasis 96, Plath Chiropractic 95, Pin Bruisers 84, JR Sports Cards 83.5, Horn Law Office 71.5
FOOTBALL
FCS PLAYOFFS
Championship
Sunday, January 8
South Dakota St. vs. North Dakota St., 1 p.m.
