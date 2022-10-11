SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota swimming and diving team member Emily Kahn has been selected as the TicketSmarter Summit League women’s peak swimmer of the Week the league announced on Tuesday.
Kahn, a sophomore from Denver, Colorado, had a hand in four victories as the Coyote women’s team opened their season with a 184-115 dual win over Minnesota State.
Kahn, honored for the second time in her career, won both sprint events, taking the 50 free in 24.10 and winning the 100 free in 53.31 seconds. She also led off a winning 200 free relay as well as anchoring the 200 medley relay to victory.
The Coyotes will compete in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday facing Nebraska and Minnesota in duals that begin at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.