The Yankton boys’ and girls’ bowling teams crushed Canton on Friday at Yankton Bowl.
Yankton won the girls’ matchup 45-5. For the Gazelles (6-2), Rylie Hoerner posted a 616 series, and Teighlor Karstens had a 197 high game and 552 series to lead the way. Hannah Washburn had a 226 high game and 547 series in the win.
For Canton, Zoey Matthiesen had a 194 high game and 522 series to lead the way. Vika Grotluschen posted a 175 high game and 508 series.
The Yankton Bucks earned a 49-1 victory over Canton. For the Yankton boys (7-1), Parker Pooler posted a 240 high game and 687 series, and Carter Teply had a 265 high game and 682 series. Connar Becker added a 224 high game and 602 series.
For Canton, Collin Wiersma posted a 216 high game and 592 series. Darin Stier added a 193 high game and 518 series.
Yankton hosts Brookings on Jan. 14.
In JV boys’ action, Yankton remained unbeaten with a 39-11 victory over Canton. For the Bucks, Oliver Reindl had a 218 high game and 557 series, and Sean Turner had a 205 high game and 546 series. Nate Myer added a 223 high game and 546 series.
For Canton, Nicholas Vaksdal had a 232 high game and 551 series.
