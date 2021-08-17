SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota seniors Alexis Mitchell and Joana Zanin were named to the Summit League’s preseason watch list as released by the league office Tuesday.
Mitchell earned 2020 all-Summit League first team honors last spring and was a big part in the Yotes clinching their second conference tournament berth last spring. Mitchell led the team last season with seven goals and ranked second on the team with four assists. She also led the team with 18 points on the season. The Lee’s Summit, Missouri, native is a three-time preseason player to watch and picked up an offensive player of the week honor (April 12) last season.
Mitchell ranks in the top 10 in single season history at USD in penalty kicks made, game winning goals, assists and minutes played.
Zanin started in all 17 games last season and was a part of a very strong forward group that helped the Coyotes lead the conference in goals scored. She recorded 21 shots with six on goal while recording on assist on the season. She recorded just under 1,200 minutes on the pitch last season. She helped the Yotes to their longest win steak (6) of the Division I era.
USD was also picked to finish fourth in the preseason poll for the second straight season. South Dakota finished tied for third in the standings last season with Omaha who is picked third in the preseason poll. The top four regular-season finishers will qualify for The Summit League Women’s Soccer Championship that will be held in Denver, Colorado, from Nov. 4-6.
South Dakota returns all but one starter in Sunny Huettner and welcomes in eight freshmen to the fold this fall. Outside of Mitchell, Abby Ostrem and Maddison Sullivan elected to take advantage of the NCAA granting athletes another year of eligibility.
The Coyotes will play in eight non-conference games with their nine-game conference slate starting on Oct. 1 in Vermillion against the newest member, St. Thomas.
POLL: 1, Denver (9 first place votes) 81 points; 2, South Dakota State (1) 73; 3, Omaha 62; 4, South Dakota 58; 5, North Dakota State 44; 6, Kansas City; 7, North Dakota 29; 8, Oral Roberts 26; 9, St. Thomas 21; 10, Western Illinois 19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.