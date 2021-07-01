VERMILLION — University of South Dakota head women’s soccer coach Michael Thomas announced the newest member of his staff Thursday afternoon with the hiring of Maggie Sherman.
Sherman is a 2015 graduate of Colorado State where she played as a goalkeeper. Last season Sherman was an assistant coach at Southern Utah, who placed third in the Big Sky Conference.
Sherman will join the Coyotes July 12. The Coyote finished fourth in the Summit League last season with a 9-7-1 record and a first round exit in the Summit League Championships to Denver.
