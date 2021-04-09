MITCHELL — The Platte-Geddes boys and Howard girls claimed top honors in the Class B Classic golf tournament, held Friday at Lake View Golf Course in Mitchell.
Led by medalist Brody Boltjes’ 72, Platte-Geddes finished at 257, four strokes ahead of Chester (261). Deubrook (266) and Garretson (267) finished third and fourth, with Ethan and Great Plains Lutheran tied for fifth at 270.
Parker scored 315 and Andes Central-Dakota Christian finished at 330 in the event.
Boltjes shot a 34 on the front nine, helping him finish five strokes ahead of Gregory’s Eli Fogel (77). Chester’s Chase McDonald was the only other golfer to break 80, shooting a 79.
Howard shot 295 as a team, beating out Deubrook (299) and Estelline-Hendricks (304) for the girls’ title. Chester (315) finished fourth, followed by McCook Central-Montrose (316).
Kelsey Morrison of White River won the girls’ title, shooting a 91 to beat Miller’s Jayce Pugh and Deubrook’s Bailey Landmark by two strokes. Burke’s Adisyn Indahl (94) was fourth, followed by Estelline-Hendricks’ Kaylee Johnson (95).
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Platte Geddes 257, Chester 261, Duebrook 266, Garretson 267, Ethan 270, Great Plains Lutheran 270, Ipswich 277, Wessington Springs 281, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 286, Howard 287, Kimball-White Lake 291, Castlewood 294, Parker 315, White River 316, Canistota 319, McCook Central-Montrose 329, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 330
TOP 15: 1, Brody Boltjes, Platte-Geddes 72; 2, Eli Fogel, Gregory 77; 3, Chase McDonald, Chester 79; 4, Sam Hansen, Great Plains Lutheran 80; 5, Lane Hodges, Howard 81; 6, Luke Peterson, Ipswich 82; 7, Jevin Goertz, James Valley Christian83; 8, Trey Murray, Gregory 83; 9, Dawson Hoffman, Platte-Geddes 85; 10, Jett Becker, Aberdeen Christian 85; 11, Kayden Klumb, Ethan 85; 12, Tray Hettick, Selby 85; 13, Nash Colberg, Deubrook 85; 14, Jayden Kayser, Hanson 85; 15, Rave Uhlich, Garretson 86
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Howard 295, Deubrook 299, Estelline-Hendricks 304, Chester 315, McCook Central-Montrose 316, White River 319, Burke 321, Miller 321, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 346, Castlewood 366
TOP 15: 1, Kelsey Morrison, White River 91; 2, Jayce Pugh, Miller 93; 3, Bailey Landmark, Deubrook 93; 4, Adisyn Indahl, Burke 94; 5, Kaylee Johnson, Estelline-Hendricks 95; 6, Peyton Hove, Garretson 96; 7, Trinity Palmquist, Howard 96; 8, Makayla Kelley, Bon Homme 98; 9, Abigail Svatos, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 98; 10, Olivia Rink, James Valley Christian 99; 11, Mia Glanzer, Howard 99; 12, Ayla McDonald, Chester 100; 13, Jaden Kortan, Bon Homme 100; 14, Piper Thompson, Howard 100; 15, Maggie Miles, McCook Central-Montrose 100
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.