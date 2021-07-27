CROFTON, Neb. -- Crofton recovered from a lost lead with a 9-run fourth inning on the way to a 12-8 victory over Battle Creek in the championship game of the Nebraska Area C-1 Seniors American Legion Baseball Tournament, Tuesday in Crofton.
The victory sends Crofton to the Nebraska State Class C Tournament, beginning Saturday in Palmer. Crofton will face DCB in the opening round, a 5 p.m. start.
Owen Sudbeck, Andy Knapp and William Poppe each doubled and singled for Crofton. Knapp drove in three runs, with Sudbeck and Poppe each driving in two.
Also for Crofton, Roy Knapp had two hits. Peyton Wieseler doubled, and Zack Foxhoven and Austin Tramp each had a hit.
“Our bats got going in the first game (of the tournament) and kept going throughout,” said Crofton head coach Jason Babcock. “Battle Creek is a good team, too. They had some of the best pitchers we’ve seen.”
For Battle Creek, Aden Dominisse doubled and singled, and Kamren Lingenfelter had two hits to lead the way. Kaleb Kummer had a double and two RBI. Korbyn Battershaw also doubled. Will Hamer posted a hit and two RBI. Parker Clausen, Ayden Wintz, Dylan Amick and Jaxon Mettler each had a hit in the effort.
Wieseler pitched into the sixth inning, striking out 11 batters, to pick up the win. Battershaw took the loss.
Crofton wasted little time in getting on the board, as Sudbeck led off the game with a single, stole second, advanced to third on an error and scored on a wild pitch. The tournament hosts would put up two more runs in the third, scoring on Wieseler’s RBI double and a sacrifice fly by Andy Knapp.
“We wanted to put the pressure on them early,” Wieseler said. “We came in wanting to finish it.”
Battle Creek got into a hitting groove in the bottom of the third, notching four hits, including a RBI single by Hamer and a two-run double by Kummer. But a foiled stolen base attempt and a strikeout helped Crofton keep the game at a 3-3 draw.
In the fourth inning, two early Battle Creek errors opened the floodgates. Crofton used five hits and three walks to roll up nine runs.
Battle Creek was able to push across a run or two in each of its final four innings but could not close the gap enough.
“He’s a battler. He always has been,” Babcock said of Wieseler. “He’s got that mental toughness.”
Babcock credited his entire pitching staff for helping Crofton go undefeated in the tournament.
“All our pitchers in the tournament did a good job,” he said. “They were ready when their number was called.”
Crofton now turns its attentions to another potentially challenging run at state. After competing against several tough teams earlier in the season, it’s a run Babcock feels his team is ready for.
“Those early tournaments against (Class) A and B competition were tough. Our league is dominated by Class B teams,” he said. “That competition prepared us for the end of the season. It helped us be more mentally tough.”
