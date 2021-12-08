CREIGHTON, Neb. — Jaxon Claussen scored 37 points as Wausa edged Creighton 65-63 in overtime in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Jon Nissen netted 10 points and Cashe Carlson added eight points for Wausa.
No statistics were reported for Creighton, which hosts Neligh-Oakdale on Friday.
Wausa, 3-0, travels to Elgin Public-Pope John on Saturday.
WAUSA (3-0) 9 18 14 18 6 — 65
CREIGHTON (0-3) 12 17 12 18 4 — 63
St. Francis 66, Hart.-New. 56
HUMPHREY, Neb. — Humphrey St. Francis jumped out to a 21-11 lead after one quarter and held on for a 66-56 victory over Hartington-Newcastle in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
No statistics were listed for St. Francis (3-0), which hosts Riverside on Thursday.
Bennet Sievers finished with 22 points and five steals for Hartington-Newcastle. Jake Peitz scored 20 points. Seth Pinkelman added nine points and four assists.
Hartington-Newcastle, 2-1, hosts Pierce on Saturday.
HART.-NEW. (2-1) 11 14 14 17 — 56
ST. FRANCIS (3-0) 21 16 16 13 — 66
