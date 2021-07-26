BRANDON — Yankton’s Easton Vellek and Vermillion’s Ronnie Wilharm won divisions at the South Dakota Golf Association’s Junior Championships, Monday at Brandon Golf Course.
Vellek won the boys’ 12-13 year-old division with a 2-over 73. Vincent Vanliere of Rapid City finished one stroke back at 74. Trey Hansen of Vermillion (77) finished third.
Wilharm won the girls’ 10-11 year-old division, shooting a 1-under 35 for the nine-hole event. Rapid City’s Liliana Van der Wyst, the other golfer to complete her round in the division, shot 48.
In the girls’ 12-13 year-old division, Yankton’s Ellia Homstad shot 93 to place sixth. Aberdeen’s Emma Dohrer won with an 82.
Clark’s Kaden Wookey won the boys’ 10-11 year-old division with a nine-hole score of 45. Lincoln Trasamar of Sioux Falls won the boys’ 9-under division with a 34. Watertown’s Faith Roehrich won the girls’ 9-under division with a 49. No area golfers competed in those divisions.
Beresford’s Maiya Muller ranks fifth in the girls’ 16-18 year-old division at the midway point, shooting a first-round 82. Reese Jansa of Sioux Falls leads the way at 72.
Also in the girls’ 16-18 year-old division, Yankton’s Jillian Eidsness is 14th with a 101.
In the girls’ 14-15 year-old division, Vermillion’s Saige Jorgensen ranks eighth with a 105. Mitchell’s Quinn Dannenbring leads the way at 85.
Pierce Conley of Dakota Dunes (81) is 12th and Henry Homstad of Yankton (82) is 17th after the opening round in the boys’ 14-15 year-old division. Nicklaus Bothun of Pierre, Taten Mauney of Hartford and Kaden Rylance of Watertown are tied for the lead at 77.
Watertown’s Sam Hansen leads the boys’ 16-18 year-old division with a 3-under 68. No area golfers are competing in that division.
Play for the 16-18 year-old and 14-15 year-old divisions wrap up today (Tuesday) in Brandon.
