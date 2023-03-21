RAPID CITY — Blake Connot of Crofton, Nebraska, hit 24 of 25 free throws to win the boys’ 12-13 year-old division of the Elks Hoop Shoot Region 2 Championships, March 12 in Rapid City.
Connot, the son of John and Angi Connot, now advances to the national finals, April 22 in Chicago. The national champion from each division is enshrined in the National Basketball Hall of Fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.