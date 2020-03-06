LINCOLN, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic’s underdog bid for a trip to the state championship came up just short.
The eighth-seeded Trojans will have to settle for the third-place game.
Archbishop Bergan took advantage of a few Cedar Catholic mistakes in a final two minutes to beat the Trojans 40-34 in Friday morning’s Class D1 semifinals at the Nebraska State Girls Basketball Tournament in Lincoln.
Yes, the loss was a tough one for the Trojans (11-14), but they’ve been through a lot to even get to Friday’s stage, according to head coach Craig Wortmann.
“They’re pretty disappointed right now, but what they’re doing is tremendous,” he said.
Cedar Catholic was on a 1-7 stretch heading into its sub-district tournament, but won that, then qualified for state with an upset win in the district final.
“Getting this far with a chance for a third a place medal is fantastic for these girls,” Wortmann said.
The Trojans will play Chambers-Wheeler Central in today’s (Saturday) 11 a.m. third-place game.
It was a cold stretch in the fourth quarter that sent Cedar Catholic to that game.
A three-pointer by freshman Makenna Noecker with 3:59 remaining in the fourth quarter gave the Trojans a 30-29 lead.
Archbishop Bergan answered with a pair of baskets, and HCC later got to within 35-32 with 1:12 left. The Trojans, however, committed a turnover on their next three possessions, and the Knights closed with free throws.
“You get to this point of the season where there are only four teams left, you’re playing the four best teams in the state,” Wortmann said.
Still, Cedar Catholic had opportunities.
“We still had chances toward the end, and that’s what we want,” Wortmann said.
Noecker led the Trojans with 15 points, while senior Abby Hochstein had seven points, and juniors Brynn Wortmann and Brooklyn Kuehn both added six points.
Up next for Cedar Catholic: A chance for third place as the No. 8 seed.
“They probably won’t understand it until they get away from this for a second to see what they’re doing, but i’m extremely proud of them,” coach Wortmann said.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.