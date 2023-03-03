South Dakota Coyotes head coach Eric Peterson acknowledged the importance of earning the No. 6 seed in the Summit League tournament, as it means the team does not play until Sunday night against North Dakota State in Sioux Falls.
“You get swept on the road versus Omaha in Denver, and you're kind of feeling like, ‘Man, (our chance at the No. 6 seed) is done. Then you come back the next week and you still have a chance. I don't know if the Oral Roberts game (Feb. 23) really mattered at all for our seating purposes. We still had to beat UMKC. It came down to that game. I'm happy it was on senior night because our seniors played extremely well (and we won).”
Peterson liked the way his team played in transition this past week but understands that postseason basketball takes on a different look.
“Once you get into the postseason, it almost becomes a half-court game where you take the transition out of it because most teams are really good getting back on defense,” he said. “One of the things that we've tried to do over the last two weeks, especially the second half against Denver when we scored all those points was play faster. I know we're not going to get layups in transition, but we've been playing in transition a lot faster. We’re a lot harder to guard that way. If we don't get something in transition, we pull it out and we've been very effective with our sets.”
It was announced Thursday that Coyote guard Kruz Perrott-Hunt and forward Tasos Kamateros were named All-Summit League Honorable Mentions. Peterson talked about how Kamateros has shown improvements in his game, especially with rebounding. The junior from Athens, Greece, was one rebound short of a double-double (20 points, nine rebounds) in the team’s 82-70 loss to Oral Roberts Feb. 23.
“(Tasos) is starting to pursue the basketball,” Peterson said. “As coaches, we teach them to pursue the ball with two hands. A lot of people go with one hand. Against good teams that never works. Somebody's in there tapping it away. He's taking the step where he's boxing guys out now and he's pursuing the ball with two hands. He's become a better player with every part of his game.”
Paul Bruns also showed an aggressiveness rebounding, as he registered seven in the 82-48 victory against Kansas City Feb. 25.
“He's become a better defender over the last month with understanding game plans and how to guard the ball,” Peterson said. “That's helped him because things have slowed down defensively for him to go do other things like rebound.”
The Coyotes look to make the proper adjustments as they take on the Bison. Tip off time is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.