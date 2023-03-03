Opening Tip
USD's Tasos Kamateros (34) wins the opening tip against NDSU's Andrew Morgan (23) during the teams' Summit League Contest on Feb. 2 in Vermillion.

 Eric Bean/P&D

South Dakota Coyotes head coach Eric Peterson acknowledged the importance of earning the No. 6 seed in the Summit League tournament, as it means the team does not play until Sunday night against North Dakota State in Sioux Falls.

“You get swept on the road versus Omaha in Denver, and you're kind of feeling like, ‘Man, (our chance at the No. 6 seed) is done. Then you come back the next week and you still have a chance. I don't know if the Oral Roberts game (Feb. 23) really mattered at all for our seating purposes. We still had to beat UMKC. It came down to that game. I'm happy it was on senior night because our seniors played extremely well (and we won).”

