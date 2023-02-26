VERMILLION — In his 15 years as the Director of Track and Field and Cross Country, even Lucky Huber has not seen many weekends like the one his men’s and women’s teams had at the Summit League Indoor Track & Field Championships at the DakotaDome.
The Coyotes swept the team scores to earn the title of Summit League Champions on both the men’s and women’s side. With a team score of 179.5, the men won by 18 points, with South Dakota State placing second with 161.5 points. On the women’s side, the team won with 214 points. Its closest competitor, North Dakota State, was 48 points behind with 166 points.
“Usually, track is such an individual sport,” Huber said. “When everybody can come together, you get to have that support of helping each other. You get to have this: everybody celebrating. Nobody cares how they did individually today. It's that the team won. I’m really happy for these kids. We tell them when we recruit them we want them to have this experience. I’m really proud of them.”
Coyotes pole vaulter Marleen Mulla became the star of the show at the end of the meet Sunday, as she became the national leader in the discipline, registering a 4.55 meter (14-11) jump.
“It was such a good feeling,” Mulla said. “I can't describe the feeling when you know that you cleared the bar and PR’d.”
Once Mulla cleared the bar, her teammates came over to celebrate the moment with her. Mulla said she did not feel her best to start the day, but she got in the zone after she cleared the 4.17 meter (13-08¼) bar.
“After that, I felt like, ‘Okay, now it's time to go,’” Mulla said. “I was just not in the mindset (at first). After that my team is there (and) we're all (getting) PR’s and doing super well. I'm so proud of my team. It gave me all this motivation to do well.”
Associate Director of Track and Field and jumps coach Derek Miles was proud of the way Mulla “stayed in the fight” throughout.
“You keep trying,” Miles said. “You keep working through it and get excited about being confident along the way. You never know when things can come around and it can be your best day ever.”
Gen Hirata and Cassidy Mooneyhan completed the podium sweep for the Coyotes in the event.
Even though she took the lead nationally in the pole vault, Mulla understands the challenge that lies ahead at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico March 10-11.
“We’re all equal,” she said. “It doesn't matter what your PR is over there because everyone is equal and we're all going in with the same ambitions.”
The men also had their fair share of notable performances in the event. In the high jump, Jack Durst (2.11 meters), Joe Lynch and Ethan Heitman swept the podium. Each athlete made their first jump at 2.06 meters (6-09).
“(It creates) so much momentum,” Durst said. "It's fun seeing the guys next you succeed. I wanted them to go higher, but 1-2-3 isn't a bad day.
“Among the high jumpers, we have such great team chemistry. We're all great friends. We can carry that and outdoor and have a good time out there and jump high.”
“It was cool because it was early enough in the day that it punctuated things and made things move up,” Huber said. “Then everything just kept rolling.”
Overall, Huber touted “amazing performances, awesome teamwork and supporting each other” as the reason the Coyotes had such a successful weekend.
“I couldn't be more proud of these kids and the coaching staff,” he said. “They all just kept going, hoping, believing and thought they could do it. It all kept on a roll.”
The Coyote men also swept the podium in the 200 meter dash, with Dylan Kautz winning the event (21.56 seconds). He was joined on the podium by Ken-Mark Minkovski and Ardell Inlay. Kautz also won the men’s 60 meter dash.
Other individual winners for the Coyote women include Jacy Pulse in the 400 meter dash, Erin Kinney in both the 60 and 200 meter dashes, Meredith Clark in the shot put and Daniella Anglin in the high jump. The team of Annalee Robinson, Madison Jochum, Hannah Young and Pulse won the 4x400 relay.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.