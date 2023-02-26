VERMILLION — In his 15 years as the Director of Track and Field and Cross Country, even Lucky Huber has not seen many weekends like the one his men’s and women’s teams had at the Summit League Indoor Track & Field Championships at the DakotaDome.

The Coyotes swept the team scores to earn the title of Summit League Champions on both the men’s and women’s side. With a team score of 179.5, the men won by 18 points, with South Dakota State placing second with 161.5 points. On the women’s side, the team won with 214 points. Its closest competitor, North Dakota State, was 48 points behind with 166 points.

