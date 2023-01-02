TEA — The Tea Area defense held Vermillion to 22 points in a 53-22 victory over the Tanagers in Dakota XII Conference boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Blake Thomas finished with 17 points and five assists for Tea Area. Reis Kirschenman and Garrett Wiebenga each had 10 points in the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.