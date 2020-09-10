BRANDON — A balanced attack helped the Brandon Valley Lynx defeat the Yankton Gazelles 3-1 (25-18, 25-12, 19-25, 25-14) in Eastern South Dakota Conference volleyball action Thursday night in Brandon.
Taylor Stemen finished with 10 kills and 19 digs for the Lynx (4-2), while Josey Wickersham and Morgan Hunt both added nine kills. Liz Kopp posted eight kills and 22 set assists, and Abby Finch keyed the back row with 21 digs.
In the loss for the Gazelles (1-8), Chloe McDermott tallied seven kills and two ace serves, while Jordynn Salvatori posted 34 digs and three solo blocks. Tatum Hohenthaner added 28 digs to the defense and Jillian Schulte keyed the offense with 16 set assists.
Yankton returns to action next Tuesday night when it hosts Dakota Valley, the second-ranked team in Class A.
In the junior varsity match Thursday, Brandon Valley defeated Yankton 25-18, 15-25, 15-10. The Gazelles got four kills from Macy Drotzmann, 39 digs from Tatum Hohenthaner and 11 set assists from Camille McDermott.
Brandon Valley won the sophomore match 25-19, 25-10, and the Gazelles got eight digs from Addison Sedlacek and two kills from Lina Bauer.
The hometown Lynx won the freshman ‘A’ match 25-7, 25-16. Bailey Lacroix led Yankton with 12 digs, while Julie Cox had three kills and Ava Koller had two assists. In the freshman ‘B’ match, Brandon Valley won 25-10, 28-26, and the Gazelles got three kills from Chayse Drotzmann and two set assists from Lilyann Juhnke.
(0) comments
