PARKER — The Parker Pheasants scored 42 unanswered points on their way to a 66-12 victory over the Centerville Tornadoes on Friday night in prep football action in Parker.
After a Centerville touchdown with 4:08 to go in the first quarter, the Pheasants extended their 24-12 lead to 44-12 by halftime and cruised to the victory in the second half.
The Pheasants rushed for 529 yards, led by Lane Wieman with 231 yards and four touchdowns. Colby Olson also rushed for four touchdowns to go along with 219 yards on just seven carries. Also for Parker’s offense, Jaivyn DeBoer rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown on two carries. Defensively, three Pheasants finished with an interception including Olson, DeBoer, and Davin Fuller.
For the Tornadoes, Jack Walters returned two kickoffs for a touchdown, including a 79-yard return to start the game. Walters would also rush for 76 yards on 19 carries and teammate Malachi Brouwer threw for 65 yards on 6-10 passing.
The game ends the regular season for both teams.
CENTERVILLE (0-8) 12 0 0 0 – 12
PARKER (3-5) 30 14 16 6 – 66
Scotland 12, Colome 0
COLOME – In a strong defensive battle, the Scotland Highlanders prevailed in their 12-0 victory over the Colome Cowboys on Friday night in prep football action.
Dawson Bietz would have a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter before completing a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Gail for the second and final score of the game.
Bietz finished the game with 54 passing yards while Turner Nicholson rushed for 95 yards on 22 carries. Defensively for Scotland, Logan Sayler finished with nine tackles and an interception, while Cole Friederich had an interception and six tckles/
For Colome, Riley Shippy rushed for 64 yards and Rhet Betram caught five passes for 54 yards. Billy Looking Cloud also finished with a game-high 11 tackles, while Bertram had six tackles on the night.
Scotland finishes the season with a 4-3 record. Colome also ended their regular season this Friday, with the Cowboys finishing with a 1-7 record.
SCOTLAND (4-3) 6 0 0 6 – 12
COLOME (1-7) 0 0 0 0 – 0
TDA/AC-DC 49, Avon 22
LAKE ANDES — Tripp-Delmont-Armour/Andes Central-Dakota Christian finished the regular season on a high note, cruising to a 49-22 victory Friday over the Avon Pirates in prep football action.
Nolan BlackCloud rushed for 108 yards on five attempts, while also catching 3 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. Defensively for T-D/A/AC/DC, Logan VanPelt and Dyland VanderWerff finished with nine and half tackles each.
Meanwhile for the Pirates, Brady Bierema rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown on 15 attempts, while Lincoln Thury finished with 13 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown.
The Pirates finish the season with a 2-7 record, while T-D/A/AC/DC ends the season with a 3-5 record.
AVON (2-7) 0 8 8 6 – 22
T-D/A/AC/DC (3-5) 19 0 14 16 – 49
Burke 14, Alcester-Hudson 6
BURKE — Taron Serr rushed for 140 yards and a score as Burke held down Alcester-Hudson 14-6 on Friday night in Burke.
Ben Witt completed a 36-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Frank for Burke’s first touchdown, and Serr scored on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Alcester-Hudson’s lone touchdown came on a Logan Serck 3-yard pass to Kaden Kleinhans. Serck rushed for 97 yards and passed for 113 yards.
ALCESTER-HUDSON 0 6 0 0 — 6
BURKE 0 8 0 6 — 14
Huron 27, Tri-Valley 8
COLTON — The Huron Tigers cruised to a 27-8 victory over the Tri-Valley Mustangs on Friday night in prep football action.
For the Tigers, Jayden Beck rushed for 133 yards and two tocudowns, while Tyson Lien finished the game with 21 carries for 78 yards. Aung Min also made two field goals, with a long of 31-yards.
For the Mustangs, Mason Mathieu passed for 133 yards and one touchdowns while Owen Besmer caught five passes for 111 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown pass. Jaden Siemonsma also rushed for 37 yards in the loss.
Huron will now finish the season next Thursday at Mitchell. Tri-Valley will also finish their season next Thursday when they travel to North Sioux City to face Dakota Valley.
Madison 38, Lennox 20
LENNOX — The Madison Bulldogs had 362 total offensive yards in their 38-20 victory over the Lennox Orioles on Friday night in prep football action.
Nate Ricke led that strong offense with five total touchdowns for the Bulldogs. The quarterback threw for 161 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Carter Bergheim caught two of thouse touchdown passes, while Chris Reece also had a touchdown catch for Madison. Defensively for the Bulldogs, Trey Smith blocked a punt that was recovered by Logan Allbee for a touchdown.
For the Orioles, Brandon Fodnes threw for 178 yards and tw touchdowns, both caught by Jackson Arlt. Fodness also rushed for 78 yards while teammate Steven Christion led the defense with an interception.
Madison will conclude their regular season next Friday against Sioux Falls Christian. Lennox, meanwhile, will look to end the season on a positive note when they travel to Vermillion for their final game of the season.
MADISON (4-4) 0 13 18 7 – 38
LENNOX (1-6) 7 0 6 7 – 20
Sioux Valley 14, Garretson 3
GARRETSON — Jaxton Schiller rushed for 78 yards as Sioux Valley defeated Garretson 14-3 on Friday night in Garretson.
Mckade Rentsch added 63 rushing yards and a touchdown for Sioux Valley, while quarterback Parker Puetz passed for 51 yards and ran for a score. Ashton Bultje led the defense with 13 tackles.
Garretson got a 23-yard field goal from Cody Erickson. Jaden Richter paced the defense with 15 stops.
SIOUX VALLEY (7-1) 8 0 0 6 — 14
GARRETSON (2-6) 0 3 0 0 — 3
