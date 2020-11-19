CLASS AA TOURN.
Nov. 19-21 at Brookings
First Round, Nov .19
No. 1 O’Gorman def. No. 8 Harrisburg 25-17, 19-25, 25-14, 25-27, 15-12
No. 4 S.F. Washington def. No. 5 Aberdeen Central 25-22, 18-25, 25-20, 25-23
No. 3 Huron def. No. 6 Brandon Valley 25-19, 25-19, 25-21
No. 7 S.F. Roosevelt def. No. 2 Watertown 14-25, 26-24, 25-17, 20-25, 15-11
Consolation, Nov. 20
No. 8 Harrisburg (14-12) vs. No. 5 Aberdeen Central (17-9), noon
No. 6 Brandon Valley (18-8) vs. No. 2 Watertown (21-5), 2 p.m.
Semifinals, Nov. 20
No. 1 O’Gorman (24-0) vs. No. 4 S.F. Washington (16-5), 5 p.m.
No. 3 Huron (17-4) vs. No. 7 S.F. Roosevelt (11-10), 7 p.m.
CLASS A TOURN.
Nov. 19-21 at Watertown
First Round, Nov. 19
No. 1 S.F. Christian def. No. 8 Madison 25-10, 25-15, 25-21
No. 5 Hamlin def. No. 4 Winner 14-25, 25-17, 15-25, 25-18, 15-11
No. 6 Dakota Valley def. No. 3 R.C. Christian 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-9
No. 7 Parker def. No. 2 Hill City 25-21, 25-18, 18-25, 26-24
Consolation, Nov. 20
No. 8 Madison (16-5) vs. No. 4 Winner (22-5), noon
No. 3 R.C. Christian (28-5) vs. No. 2 Hill City (26-3), 2 p.m.
Semifinals, Nov. 20
No. 1 S.F. Christian (26-1) vs. No. 5 Hamlin (20-4), 5 p.m.
No. 6 Dakota Valley (16-5) vs. No. 7 Parker (19-7), 7 p.m.
CLASS B TOURN.
Nov. 19-21 at Huron
First Round, Nov. 19
No. 1 Northwestern def. No. 8 Corsica-Stickney 25-12, 25-8, 25-13
No. 4 Colman-Egan def. No. 5 Bridgewater-Emery 20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15
No. 3 Chester Area def. No. 6 Faulkton Area 25-21, 26-24, 24-26, 25-16
No. 2 Warner def. No. 7 Hitchcock-Tulare 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 23-25, 15-7
Consolation, Nov. 20
No. 8 Corsica-Stickney (19-4) vs. No. 5 Bridgewater-Emery (21-3), noon
No. 6 Faulkton Area (18-6) vs. No. 7 Hitchcock-Tulare (18-5), 2 p.m.
Semifinals, Nov. 20
No. 1 Northwestern (27-1) vs. No. 4 Colman-Egan (25-3), 5 p.m.
No. 3 Chester Area (22-2) vs. No. 2 Warner (23-1), 7 p.m.
