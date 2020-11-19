Dakota Valley Beats R.C. Christian
The Dakota Valley Panthers celebrate a point during Thursday’s opening round match against Rapid City Christian at the South Dakota Class A State Volleyball Tournament in Watertown.

 Photo courtesy of South Dakota Public Broadcasting

CLASS AA TOURN.

Nov. 19-21 at Brookings

First Round, Nov .19

No. 1 O’Gorman def. No. 8 Harrisburg 25-17, 19-25, 25-14, 25-27, 15-12

No. 4 S.F. Washington def. No. 5 Aberdeen Central 25-22, 18-25, 25-20, 25-23

No. 3 Huron def. No. 6 Brandon Valley 25-19, 25-19, 25-21

No. 7 S.F. Roosevelt def. No. 2 Watertown 14-25, 26-24, 25-17, 20-25, 15-11

Consolation, Nov. 20

No. 8 Harrisburg (14-12) vs. No. 5 Aberdeen Central (17-9), noon

No. 6 Brandon Valley (18-8) vs. No. 2 Watertown (21-5), 2 p.m.

Semifinals, Nov. 20

No. 1 O’Gorman (24-0) vs. No. 4 S.F. Washington (16-5), 5 p.m.

No. 3 Huron (17-4) vs. No. 7 S.F. Roosevelt (11-10), 7 p.m.

CLASS A TOURN.

Nov. 19-21 at Watertown

First Round, Nov. 19

No. 1 S.F. Christian def. No. 8 Madison 25-10, 25-15, 25-21

No. 5 Hamlin def. No. 4 Winner 14-25, 25-17, 15-25, 25-18, 15-11

No. 6 Dakota Valley def. No. 3 R.C. Christian 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-9

No. 7 Parker def. No. 2 Hill City 25-21, 25-18, 18-25, 26-24

Consolation, Nov. 20

No. 8 Madison (16-5) vs. No. 4 Winner (22-5), noon

No. 3 R.C. Christian (28-5) vs. No. 2 Hill City (26-3), 2 p.m.

Semifinals, Nov. 20

No. 1 S.F. Christian (26-1) vs. No. 5 Hamlin (20-4), 5 p.m.

No. 6 Dakota Valley (16-5) vs. No. 7 Parker (19-7), 7 p.m.

CLASS B TOURN.

Nov. 19-21 at Huron

First Round, Nov. 19

No. 1 Northwestern def. No. 8 Corsica-Stickney 25-12, 25-8, 25-13

No. 4 Colman-Egan def. No. 5 Bridgewater-Emery 20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15

No. 3 Chester Area def. No. 6 Faulkton Area 25-21, 26-24, 24-26, 25-16

No. 2 Warner def. No. 7 Hitchcock-Tulare 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 23-25, 15-7

Consolation, Nov. 20

No. 8 Corsica-Stickney (19-4) vs. No. 5 Bridgewater-Emery (21-3), noon

No. 6 Faulkton Area (18-6) vs. No. 7 Hitchcock-Tulare (18-5), 2 p.m.

Semifinals, Nov. 20

No. 1 Northwestern (27-1) vs. No. 4 Colman-Egan (25-3), 5 p.m.

No. 3 Chester Area (22-2) vs. No. 2 Warner (23-1), 7 p.m.

