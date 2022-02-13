LINCOLN, Nebraska – South Dakota women’s tennis suffered a 4-1 setback to Memphis on Saturday inside the Dillon Tennis Center on the University of Nebraska campus.
The Coyotes (3-6) couldn’t sustain the momentum from winning the doubles point into singles play, dropping four of the singles matches that were completed.
South Dakota’s No. 2 doubles tandem of Estella Jaeger and Anna Marija Bukina earned a 6-3 victory.
The No. 1 doubles duo of Jana Lazarevic and Habiba Aly had an up and down match, that finished with a up and a 7-6 win.
Aly and Lazarevic were each down a set and even in set two when their matches were halted after Memphis had won the match.
“Hard fought match today and we’ll earned by Memphis,” coach Brett Barnett said. “We came out and played really good doubles and proved we can put it all together against a really strong team.
“We got down too quick in singles and fought well. We were close to breaking through, but Memphis played really well when the sets got tight. As a team we’re close to putting it all together for a whole match.”
South Dakota returns to Lincoln next week for matches on Saturday against Nebraska and Sunday against Colorado State.
